December 24, 2020

  • 50°

Ada Fisher: Post-election considerations being missed

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

By Ada Fisher

By law the administration of Donald John Trump will end officially on Jan. 6 when the Electoral College presents its votes to Congress for Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. as the 46th president of the United States.

This also stamps Kamala Devi Harris for the next vice president during Biden’s term. Now is the appropriate official time for concessions to be made following the constitutional process established for this democratic republic.

Those who want to castigate President Trump and Republicans for not conceding or those who want to squash the right to protest or assemble for their own cause miss important constitutional lessons and rights given in this nation’s formation. Just as there has been some discomfort with the Trump brigades fanning their positions to MAGA (Make America Great Again) perceived by some as racist, the demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter protests, which have been allowed and sanctioned by others with the blessings of media and Democratic Party positions, are similarly seen. Everything done in the search for freedom for individuals is inherently not racist.

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution was designed to prevent the government from making laws which regulate an establishment of religion or that would prohibit the free exercise of religion or abridge the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the freedom of assembly or the right to petition the government for redress of grievances. This is often interpreted as a freedom of association giving individuals or a collection of people to unite to collectively express, promote, pursue and defend their ideas. The Declaration of Independence says that we not only have these rights but we also have the duty to alter or abolish any government that does not secure our unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

It would be a grievous error for the vile rhetoric hurdled at Republicans or those who supported President Trump to be continued. For in so doing, over 70 million USA voters are being disenfranchised. Many of the reasons for Trumps support are being misread. In leaning on Obama operatives to fill his cabinet or re-embracing those previously held positions, Biden is setting us up for further divisions. Trump’s loss reflected, in large measure, his inability to shut up when he had his point made and a colossal failure of Republican messaging when they had the right issues but a wrong inflection.

More folks are unwittingly trying to second guess themselves, raising the spectra of possibilities that there may be a grain of truth to some of Trump’s misgivings about the elections. There is no doubt there were ballots which weren’t counted, with a distinct possibility that an occasional vote was illegal for a myriad of reasons. The question is whether there are enough such votes to change the outcome of the election if awarded to either Trump or to Biden. To change the course of the 2020 presidential election, incontrovertible proof of election fraud must be offered. Just saying it is so doesn’t make it so.

The case has been made for not calling the election before all votes are counted. In the name of democracy, only certified votes by the Electoral College should constitute grounds for calling the presidential election.

Now that vaccines are on their way to quarters far and near, will the Trump administration get any credit for the full-speed assault on COVID-19, whose etiology was not his fault. If all that people say should have been done was done, there is no certainty that this pandemic’s outcome would have been different.

Salisbury’s Ada Fisher is a licensed teacher, retired physician, former school board member and former N.C. Republican national committeewoman.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

‘Making public health history:’ Rowan County Health Department begins vaccinating staff

Education

Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz believes in her students

Christmas Happiness

Grateful couple gives to Christmas Happiness in honor of family

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County to use state program to continue free testing next year

Education

Education briefs: Kannapolis schools in COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program

East Spencer

East Spencer resident not happy with drainage repair

Education

Festive ‘disasters’ strike at Hurley Elementary

Crime

Blotter: December 24

Coronavirus

County reports six new COVID-19 deaths; 29% of all cases currently active

Coronavirus

Army veteran first to be vaccinated at Salisbury VA

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmate found dead in cell

News

NC Supreme Court removing portrait of slave owner ex-justice

Nation/World

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Education

COVID-19 cases still affecting schools as classes release for winter break

East Spencer

East Spencer board to conduct year-end evaluation of town administrator

Local

Shon Barnes hired as Madison, Wisconsin police chief

Coronavirus

Rowan Medical Center vaccinates first staff members against COVID-19

Business

COVID-19 relief package could be a ‘bridge’ for some local businesses, others might be left behind

Nation/World

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

Crime

Woman faces felony charge after drugs found hidden in underwear

Concord

‘A true hero:’ Concord, Rowan County remember life of fallen Concord officer Jason Shuping

Coronavirus

County sees 89 new COVID-19 cases, remains in ‘critical’ category for spread

Crime

Woman charged with drug, weapons possession after theft from local gas station