Basketball roundup: Mountaineers hang tough but can’t come out on top at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Jaylin Williams scored 15 points, Allen Flanigan had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Auburn beat Appalachian State 67-53 on Tuesday.

Auburn made eight 3-pointers in the first half — with three from Williams — but only led 34-31 as Appalachian State made four of its own with just one turnover.

Appalachian State got as close as 47-45 with 8:56 left after a 12-2 run, but the Mountaineers only made one more field goal the rest of the way. Auburn answered with a 12-0 run — with scoring from five different players — to seal it.

Jamal Johnson added 14 points for Auburn (6-2), which played its third opponent from the Sun Belt Conference this season. Auburn, which has losses to No. 1 Gonzaga and Central Florida, is scheduled to open SEC play on Dec. 30 against Arkansas.

Michael Almonacy led Appalachian State (6-2) with 15 points.

Charlotte 66, George Washington 65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 21 points and Jordan Shepherd hit a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left to lead Charlotte to victory over George Washington.

Shepherd had 16 points for Charlotte (4-3). Brice Williams added 10 points and Milos Supica had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 20 points for the Colonials (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Jamison Battle added 19 points, and Matt Moyer had 12 points and nine rebounds.

East Carolina 68, Tulane 58

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Pirates beat Tulane. Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). J.J. Miles added 13 points and Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points and Mikel Beyers added 20 as Marshall romped past UNC-Asheville. Jarrod West had 12 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 10 for Marshall (6-1). Tajion Jones had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-4).

Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65

DAVIDSON (AP) — Hyunjung Lee tied a career high with 23 points, Carter Collins had 22 and Kellan Grady added 19 to help the Wildcats prevail.

Grady made four 3-pointers, Lee added three and Collins two as Davidson was 10 of 28 from distance. Collins also made 10 of 12 free throws, and Lee 8 of 11 compared to Vanderbilt’s 11 total attempts.

Mike Jones added 11 points off the bench, a unit averaging 7.1 points per game this season, for the Wildcats (5-3). Davidson coach Bob McKillop is one win away from 600 — all with the Wildcats.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and sophomore Dylan Disu had his seventh career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Vanderbilt (3-2). D.J. Harvey added 12 points and Myles Stute missed his fourth straight game.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, who returned after missing the 59-50 win over Radford on Saturday due to the passing of his father, was ejected after receiving two technical fouls with 2:35 remaining.

UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65

GREENSBORO (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam had 15 points to lead six UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans easily defeated NC A&T.

Keyshaun Langley added 13 points for the Spartans. Hayden Koval, A.J. McGinnis, Isaiah Miller and Khyre Thompson each scored 11. Langley also had nine assists, while Koval posted three blocks.

Kameron Langley had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-9). Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kwe Parker had 10 points. UNC Greensboro is 5-3.

Eastern Kentucky 86, High Point 67

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brandon Knapper had 21 points as Eastern Kentucky topped High Point. Knapper made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Wendell Green Jr. had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (7-2). Denny Slay II had 12 points for the Panthers (2-5). Eric Coleman Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 9 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and the Badgers overcame a dreadful start to win the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Micah Potter added 10 points and 11 rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half. Fifth-year senior Aleem Ford celebrated his 24th birthday with 13 points and eight rebounds to help the Badgers (7-1) earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win.

The Badgers closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State.

Dalano Banton scored 15 for Nebraska (4-4).

No. 14 Missouri 54, Bradley 53

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted Missouri over Bradley. Down eight with under four minutes to go, Missouri (6-0) went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:33 to spoil Bradley’s upset bid.

On the Tigers’ final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon and he was fouled. He sank the foul shot, and Mitchell Smith swatted away two inbounds passes by the Braves (6-3) to clinch it.

No. 15 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma.

Mac McClung added 16 points for Tech (7-2, 1-1 Big 12). De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Austin Reaves added 13 for Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1), which made just 17 of 27 free throws. Brady Manek, Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season, finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Texas Tech, leading by three, fouled Harmon with 4 seconds left. Harmon made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Victor Iwuakor rebounded for Oklahoma and was fouled. He missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Oklahoma had several chances at a putback but none of the shots went in.

Louisville 64, Pitt 54

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson each picked up their first career double-doubles, Carlik Jones scored 11 points in his return and Louisville defeated short-handed Pittsburgh. The Cardinals (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had been idled 18 days by coronavirus concerns. Pitt’s Jeff Capel was still off the sideline and Justin Champagnie and Anthony Toney were out with injuries.