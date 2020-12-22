Woman contributes to Christmas Happiness in memory of lost loved ones

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year has been tough for Peggy K. Moon, who regularly contributes to the Christmas Happiness Fund to pay tribute to those she loves and this year unfortunately she’s lost many more friends and relatives.

In a letter that accompanied her donation, Moon said she normally gives in memory of her parents — Bill and Melda Killion — and her husband, Boyd Moon. She’s also given in the past to honor her daughter, two granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

“But this year is different,” she said.

Since the end of August, Moon has lost her brother, Jim Killion; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Heilig; and her only uncle, Lowell McBride.

“I thought that was enough for a bit. As soon as I caught my breath, my next-door neighbor, Shirley Baucom, passed away on the date and month that her husband died seven years ago.,” Moon said, noting she’d been neighbors with Baucom for 35 years.

“It’s unreal,” she said.

So this year, Moon gave to the Fund in loving memory of Jim Killion, Carolyn Heilig, Lowell McBride and Shirley Baucom.

“We miss you tremendously,” Moon said.

The Christmas Happiness Fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to those families who are eligible to receive assistance. It was started in 1952 when Spencer Murphy, a Post editor, realized Rowan County children would not receive gifts that year. He made an appeal and asked the community to dig into their wallets.

The needs of the community have continued to grow and so have the contributions.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are:

• In memory of Meredith Hylton by her parents Bill and Nancy Hylton, $100.

• In memory of our parents by Donald and Phyllis, $100.

• In memory of our parents by Tony and Patty Heilig, $100.

• In memory of Kendra Evans by anonymous, $40.

• In loving memory of Jim Killion, Carolyn Heilig, Lowell McBride, and Shirley Baucom by Peggy Killion Moon, $50.

• In memory of Pete and Dot Connor and in honor of Sunday school teachers Larry Thomason, Charles Everson and Sylvia Bailey by Unity Sunday School Class of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, $50.

• In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Price Sr. and Mr. Matt Price Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. John Peeler Jr. by The Alfred Price Family, $50.

• In memory of my two wonderful neighbors in the Gables, Don Rink and Larry Shue by Ken Cannon, $50.

• In loving memory of Scott Rierson, Patrick Virtue, John O Reynolds III, David Goodman by family and friends, $250.

• Merry Christmas to my very special neighbors — Helen Gordon and Vicky Bennett by Dottie Rebhan and the cats, $25.

• Merry Christmas in heaven in loving memory of Erik Jones by David and Sandra Jones, $150.

• In loving memory of Marian White, Harvey White Sr., and Harvey White Jr. from Fonda W. Kirk, Cheryl W. and Mark Smyre, and Bonita W. and Chester Robinson, $100.

• In honor of our wonderful grandson — Davis and Grey Allen by Bev and Jim Mitchell, $100.

• In loving memory of my wife Sue L. Clark by Joe Clark Sr., $100.

• In loving memory of our dear friend, Bettie Harrington-Fesperman. Our group misses you every day and will love you forever from Girls Nite Out Gals, $200.

• In honor of Jackson Smith, $25.

• From the Rowan County Assessor’s Office, $334.

• In honor of those who made Wink’s BBQ a place for so many to enjoy for so many years. We all miss you. From a few of the old Wink’s Breakfast Bunch, $193.

• In memory of Thrana K. Frye, whose husband is our employee who was killed in a car accident Jan. 31. In memory of Clay Webb, who was one of our employees and who lost his battle with cancer way too young on April 17. His brother, Josh Webb is an employee. From President Randy Basinger and Finance Manager Angela Lippard of Virginia Carolina Refractory Inc., $200.

• In memory of our friend, Kathy Fain from the Eagle Heights Meet N Eat Ladies — Glenda Askew, Golda Harrington, Sandi Melton, Peggy Rouzer and Pat Roos, $90.

• In loving memory of Bill, Jeff and Mary Grace Shives from Becky, $100.

• Anonymous, $100.

• In loving memory of Ralph Walton and John Mac by Colleen Walton, $100.

• Anonymous, $100.

Today’s total: $2,317

Running total: $38,231.90