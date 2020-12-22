December 22, 2020

Salisbury Police Deputy Chief Brian Stallings is shown with a few children who received bicycles during the department’s annual bike giveway with Gerry Wood Auto Group. This year the car dealership was able to give away 120 bikes to local children. Submitted photo

SPD, Gerry Wood Auto Group partner to give bicycles to local children

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

SALISBURY — The annual Salisbury Police Department and Gerry Wood Auto Group bike giveaway almost didn’t happen, said Brenda Wood.

“The bicycle supply of imported bicycles were threatened due to the manufacturing shortages caused by the coronavirus,” she said.

However, after some sourcing efforts, Gerry Wood Auto Group was able to access 120 bikes, Wood said. Typically, the dealership has 140 bikes to give away. This is the 19th year for the bicycle giveaway.

On Monday, many members of the police department once again volunteered their time and energy to deliver bicycles, helmets and teddy bears to children in need in Salisbury.

The police view this as a wonderful opportunity to interact with the children, bring joy and initiate positive relationships, Wood said.

“I’ve been doing this so many years and it always feels great to see the kids so happy and excited,” said Police Capt. Melonie Thompson.

Thompson has participated in the giveaway for a number of years. She said it’s especially needed in times like these when “so many parents are out of work and families are struggling.”

Owner Gerry Wood said, “We left it up to the police (whether to proceed) with the pandemic and its restrictions but the police did not hesitate. They masked up, observed precautions and were so happy to do it.  We are indeed so fortunate to have so many caring, helpful, conscientious officers.  It’s all thanks to them.”

Local

