December 22, 2020

  • 45°

Area Sports Briefs: Biggers, Hampton Shrine Bowl picks

By Post Sports

Published 11:09 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

West Rowan’s Zeek Biggers

 

From staff reports

While there won’t be a Shrine Bowl football game this year, players have been honored with an announcement of their selection for the team.

West Rowan defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech), Davie quarterback Nate Hampton (Liberty) and Central Cabarrus DB DeAndre Boykins (UNC) are on the North Carolina roster.

College basketball

Catawba has announced the signing of Kris Robinson, a guard from Lincolton, who now plays for Combine Academy.

Robinson is regarded as an outstanding shooter.

•••

Jamie Baker, a Northwest Cabarrus grad who is the son of former Catawba head coach Jim Baker,  has played in four games for Appalachian State and has made two buckets.

HS cross country

The Central Carolina Conference championships are set for this afternoon at Salisbury Community Park.

South Rowan’s boys will be looking to defend their title, while South senior Noah Julian will be seeking his third individual championship.

Racing will be in two waves of girls and two waves of boys, starting with the five fastest boys teams at 2:30 p.m.

South’s boys run at 2:30, with the South girls running at 3 p.m. Salisbury’s girls run at 3:30, while the  SHS boys run at 4 p.m.

•••

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb ran 21:41 for first place in a four-team meet hosted by North Davidson. Oak Grove’s girls won the team competition.

•••

In the South Piedmont Conference championships held on Saturday at Frank Liske Park, A.L. Brown’s boys were third. Leading the Wonders were Kevin Stegall (5th, 18:02), Junior Rosas (6th, 18:06) and Gabe Blackwelder (7th, 18:19).

• A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky was second in the girls race and led the Wonders to a third-place finish.

NPC volleyball

West Rowan won against Statesville on Monday 25-15, 25-12 and 25-11.

• North Iredell closed out a 10-0 NPC season with a sweep of East Rowan —  25-18, 25-19 and 25-8.

• Carson fell to South Iredell 25-20, 25-14 and 25-17.

Print Article

Comments

Local

SPD, Gerry Wood Auto Group partner to give bicycles to local children

News

‘You can not replace a Rick Parker:’ Medical Center Foundation executive director bids farewell

Christmas Happiness

Woman contributes to Christmas Happiness in memory of lost loved ones

Local

Nine promoted at Salisbury Fire Department to engineer

News

Cooper visits Duke Hospital to observe COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in $1.6 million theft

Local

In lieu of traditional Christmas party, Harold B. Jarrett Legion Post members deliver gifts to students

Coronavirus

28% of all COVID-19 cases currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about Cox’s eligibility to serve, county office closures

Local

Political notebook: Local leaders discuss government stimulus needs

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing safe, Xbox

Nation/World

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

News

More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant

News

Years later, legal challenges still stand in way of voter ID implementation

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress