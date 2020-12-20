‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

SALISBURY — Every year, the children of First United Methodist Preschool have a “Penny Harvest” and walk to the Post to drop off their collection to benefit the Christmas Happiness Fund.

The harvest went on as scheduled this year. But instead of a crowd of smiling preschoolers, it was the smiling face of Kelly Austin dropping off the donation — an amount that was the largest ever. The preschoolers raised a record of $445.88 partially because of a parent who donated more than $100 and wanted to remain anonymous.

Otherwise, children in the class found loose change to build the contribution, usually in Ziploc bags.

“Some kids will shake down their parents and their friends and they really get into it,” Austin send. “They come in with their little Ziploc bags and they get to dump their change in. You’re up in front of the class, getting to put your change in. They love it. It’s the little things.”

The harvest was started at least 25 years ago by Frances Edwards, Lugene Cox and First United Methodist’s teachers. In addition to contributing to the Christmas Happiness fund, the Penny Harvest comes with a lesson about being thankful and what students in the preschool classes are thankful for. In December, the lesson switches to the meaning of Christmas and giving.

The Christmas Happiness Fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

It was started in 1952 when Spencer Murphy, a Post editor, realized Rowan County children would not receive gifts that year. He made an appeal and asked to the community to dig into their wallets. The needs of the community have continued to grow and so have the contributions.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St. or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are:

• In memory of Darlene and Johnny Peoples by Bob and Donna Carr, $100.

• In memory of my mom, Julia Williams, and her roommate, Sarah Shuler, at the Laurels. Thought both are greatly missed, I know they are celebrating Christmas in heaven. By Vicki Williams, $50.

• In memory of my son, Jody Alan Peeler, by Jane K. Peeler, $50.

• Spencer Moose Lodge, $100.

• In honor of the Animal Care Center of Salisbury for taking such wonderful care of our Belle for over 10 years by the Rusher Family, $50.

• In honor of Carrie, Staton, Adam, Colin and Cosby, $100.

• In loving memory of Kim Holshouser from Mom and Dad, $100.

• In memory of our brother, Michael Leonard Daniel, from Belinda, Felicia, Alicia and CareJeanne, $50.

• Leonard Hall, $50.

• In honor of our wonderful neighbors, Aunt Shully and Uncle Ned by anonymous, $75.

• In loving memory of our parents, S.J. and Nellie Morgan and Clyde and Helen Campbell and granddaughter Mary Ellen Morgan by Warren and Evelyn Morgan, $100.

• Tuesday’s lunch bunch, $100

• In memory of Dermot and Katharyn Weaver, Ned and Ilene Norris and Mark Norris by Eric, Kathy, Ein, Kristen, Jonathan, Zack and Tyson, $100.

• In memory of William “Bill” Ward by Arnold, Brenda and Preston Herring, $25.

• In memory of our parents by Archie and Anne Jarrell, $300.

• Canterbury Book Club, $100.

• In memory of Ryan Olsen by mom and dad, $100.

• In memory of Juanita Hovis by Vickie Olsen, $50.

• In honor of grandchildren Alec, David, Sarah and Regan by Bob and Mary Roakes, $100.

• In memory of David Huffman by Jennifer, Jimmy, Katie, Kenzie and Chase Shoaf and Kyle Huffman, $100.

• In memory of our grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Huffman and Mr. and Mrs. Dawson Weatherman by Kyle Huffman and Jennifer Shoaf, $100.

• In memory of Ruth E. Deadmon by Kyle Huffman and Jennifer Shoaf.

• In memory of Lin and our parents and in honor of John Jane and Gail by Sue, $100.

• In honor of the staff of Yang Family Dentistry — Shelly, Becky, Angie, Sonya, Jennifer and Stephanie — by Steve and Lori Yang, $100.

• In honor of all our wonderful neighbors on Lillian Circle by Dana and Jan Samuelson, $50.

• In honor of David Fisher and Victor Wallace (the best friends anyone could have growing up in the ’50s or ’60s) by Tony Nussman, $100.

• In loving memory of Judy and Mary Starkey and Ruby and John Brown as well as in honor of Bradley, Carrie, Eli, Brian and Anna by Frank, $300.

• In loving memory of my husband, Dennis Sims, by Dorthy Sims, $100.

• In memory of Steven Lee Douglas by Racine Douglas, $25.

• In memory of our parents, John and Grace Stiller and Dayton and Reba Lawson, and to celebrate our grandchildren, Abbey and Ben Lawson, by Fran and Jerry Lawson, $200.

• Joyce Sifford Ervin, $100.

• In memory of my parents, Fred and Lucile Sifford, and brother, James Sifford, by Joyce Sifford Ervin, $50.

• In honor of Thomas and Ana Marie Ervin and Sutton Marie Ervin by Joyce Sifford Ervin, $50.

• By Salisbury Runners Club — Salisbury Rowan Runners, $250.

• In memory of Dixie Cauble and Betty Beaver by Cardle Young, $50.

• In honor of the pastors and staff at St. John’s Lutheran Church by Bob and Anne Loeblein, $200.

• In memory of Brenda Welch by Georgianna and Vance, $50.

• In memory of Kathy Fain by Georgianna and Vance, $50.

• In memory of Clay Thomas by Georgianna Vance and Van, $200.

• In loving memory of Lettie Mabry and Leslie Tucker by Linda and Terry Thomas, $100.

• In loving memory of my husband, Robert, and my dear mother, Alda Davies, by Sandra Cobb.

• In honor of all the frontline health care workers during the COVID pandemic by Mildred Merrell Sunday School Class of Union Lutheran Church, $25.

• Howard W. Browan, Jr., $100

• Anonymous, $50.

• In honor of our children by B.M. Kirby and R.V. Kirby, $50.

• Anonymous, $500.

• In honor of our granddaughters, Natalie and Breanna Lusk, $100.

Today’s total: $5,185.88

Running total: $35,514.90