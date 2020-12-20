Library notes: Holiday at home with DVDs from the library

By Brooke K. Taylor

Rowan Public Library

Since there’s no place like home for the holidays, let Rowan Public Library and its large collection of DVDs help you holiday at home. From historical television programs to full-length feature films the library has you covered. Western watchers will enjoy “Cattle Annie & Little Britches” starring Diane Lane, Amanda Plummer and Burt Lancaster. “The Last Beyond” (2019), “Hickok” (2017), and “Texas Rising“ (2015) are all cowboy movies from the last five years that shoot straight from the hip and deliver strong storylines. Binge watchers may enjoy checking Craig Johnsons’ “Longmire” television series (seasons 1-6) or “Maverick” starring James Garner.

Do you find romantic movies more rewarding? Try “The Lost Husband” starring Josh Duhamel or “Christmas at the Plaza” with Ryan Paevey. The library has many romantic book-to-film adaptations you may fall in love with such as “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020), “The Sun Is Also a Star” (2019), and “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018). Longing for love on the high seas? “The Love Boat” (Seasons 1-4) is available and ready to welcome you aboard.

If laugher and comedy is more your style, you should check out “Bill and Ted Face the Music” starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The Tom Hanks Comedy Favorites Collection features “The Money Pit” (1986), “The Burbs” (1989) and “Dragnet” (1987) all available on a two-disc set. Popular comedic television series that are currently on the shelves include “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” (the complete first season) and “Wings” (seasons 1-8). Fans of actor and director Tyler Perry may enjoy the library’s multiple film and play offerings featuring the always hilarious and hard-hitting Medea.

“Emma” (2020), “Little Women” (2020), “Harriet” (2020), and “Mulan” (2020) are all historic dramas that celebrate the strength of women. “Emperor,” which takes place in West Virginia is set in 1859. “All is True” (2019) about William Shakespeare, “Tolkien” (2019) about J.R.R. Tolkien’s life, and “Darkest Hour” (2017) featuring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill are other dramas from notable figures in history.

If real life hasn’t been scary enough for you, the library offers horror television series like “Supernatural” featuring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, “Teen Wolf” (seasons 1-6), “Grimm” (seasons 1-6), and “The Vampire Diaries” (all 8 seasons). Wanting some altered reality to escape current events? “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith is a great science fiction thriller as are “Underwater” (2020) and “Ad Astra” (2019).

The library has more than 9,000 video recordings both fiction and non-fiction for your viewing pleasure and all of them are available free with your library card. Contact one of our staff today to help you put a title on hold, arrange for curbside pick up, or come inside to “shelf shop” safely from a distance. Visit us online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org .

Brooke K. Taylor is interim South Branch supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.