December 20, 2020

Letter: Put country first

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

I expect Sen. Burr, Rep. Budd and Sen. Tillis, as my representatives in Congress, to publicly stand for the peaceful transfer of power and to publicly acknowledge that the Supreme Court has spoken and that Biden is president-elect of our United States. To do less than this is to silently approve a sitting president’s attempt to overturn a fair election.

Budd has made his history as a proponent of a seditious lawsuit. He may be a Republican in name only, a term Trump has branded incorrectly. It is time to stand as statesmen and put the good of the country over a man who lies and spins falsehoods to continue to divide us.

— Pam Bloom

Salisbury

