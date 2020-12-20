December 20, 2020

Letter: Only Jesus will end hatred in America

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

I am concerned over the proposed marker about the 1906 lynchings.

I understand the lynchings were over the hatchet killing of a family in the middle of the night as they slept in their beds. This enraged the community much like our rage over the George Floyd death. What happened? Riots, burning and more killing. We have not learned from history. Will the proposed image cause more of the same hatred?

We removed an angel holding a fallen soldier because it distressed people. What will this image do to bring an end to hatred and violence? Only Jesus Christ in our hearts can remove hatred and change America. Pray for America.

—Irene Miller

Salisbury

