December 20, 2020

  • 37°

Letter: Commissioners should see road

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

After speaking with Michael Hedrick with the DOT, several months back, I decided to write this letter regarding the hazardous conditions of St. Peters Church Road.

I first spoke with someone at the DOT in 2018 and was told the road would be repaired in 2020. According to Mr. Hedrick, St. Peters Church Road was supposed to be resurfaced this summer. He stated that the state has no funds allocated to road resurfacing this year nor will the funds be available in 2021. The specific section is from U.S. 52 to Lower Palmer Road. The road is very deteriorated and needs to be repaired now. The sides are falling off and there are too many pot holes to count.

The road is so narrow that you have to almost stop or run off the road when meeting oncoming traffic. There are 18 wheelers traveling this very narrow road, which adds to the poor condition. When any type of maintenance is done, pea gravel is used and that only makes a mess and doesn’t last any time at all. We pay taxes and expect our county roads to be maintained for safe traveling. I would like to invite the county commissioners to come travel this road and witness it first-hand.

—Joy Burleson

Gold Hill

Print Article

Comments

News

A look at attempts and legal challenges with implementing a voter ID law in North Carolina

Local

Spencer sends off Dave Treme with a one-off holiday

Local

‘Penny Harvest’ brings a record haul for Christmas Happiness

Local

Wreaths Across America events canceled at local cemeteries

News

Alamance County judges affirm reporters’ access to hearings

Crime

Doctor gets prison in plot to illegally dispense painkillers

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber announces new leadership for 2021, updates plans for gala

Local

Three Wide to hold annual Christmas meal and coat giveaway

Lifestyle

Goodbye 2020, ‘Bring on 2021’: City to host virtual, interactive New Year’s event featuring games, live music

Business

Moving Forward: Economic Development Commission’s new initiative already leading to progress

Local

Groundwork still being laid for community ‘Paint the Pavement’ project; expected to begin in spring

Local

Commissioners approve COVID-19 grant revisions

Faith

Funeral service scheduled for slain Concord officer, Rowan native scheduled Tuesday

Business

Cookies and cakes: Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store helps nonprofit raise money, spread Christmas joy

High School

High school athletics: Special two-sport career for Salisbury’s Yang

Coronavirus

Second vaccine for COVID-19 cleared; doses to start arriving Monday

News

NC appeals judge censured for ‘toxic work environment’

News

Supreme Court says lawmakers can decide how block grants are spent in setback to Cooper

Coronavirus

County, state again reach COVID-19 records; health officials say ‘peak’ yet to come

Nation/World

Congress averts shutdown; more work continues on pandemic aid

Education

RCCC graduates take victory lap during unique graduation ceremony

Elections

NC elections board finally certifies chief justice results

Nation/World

Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Blotter: Mocksville man charged with rape in Rowan