Letter: Angels among us

On Thursday, Nov. 5, my 2009 Toyota Camry was parked in the Walmart parking lot in Salisbury while my husband and I went inside to buy groceries.

When we returned, a nice gentleman approached us to tell us that our car had been damaged. It seems like a young man with two passengers attempted to park beside us and hit the front end of our car. As if that wasn’t enough, he backed up and hit it again.

A husband and wife witnessed this and reported it to the security officer who was patrolling the parking lot. He in turn reported it to the Salisbury Police.

Another young man followed the truck until the police got there. Needless to say, the young man in the truck was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The nice young man returned and offered his assistance, even going inside to purchase sodas for us.

Later, I found out the insurance on the truck had expired.

Many thanks to the security officers Johnny and Vicki, and especially my young man, Angel. There are angels in disguise to assist us everywhere we look.

— Nancy and James Nance

Salisbury