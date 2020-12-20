Ellenburg – Meyer Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Randy Ellenburg of Rockwell are proud to announce the wedding of their daughter, Elizabeth Leona Ellenburg, to Adam James Meyer of Winston-Salem. The 2 p.m. wedding ceremony took place on October 24, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Faith with Gene Ledbetter ministering the service. The ceremony was followed by a reception at Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall.

The bride’s escort was her father, Randy Ellenburg. Maid of honor was Misty Cheesman of Winston-Salem; bridemaids included Tamara Evans of Salisbury and Allison Meyer-Tucker of Charlotte.

Serving as best man was Daniel Runser of Winston-Salem. Groomsmen included David Meyer of Winston-Salem and Skye Tucker of Charlotte.

Serving as flower girl was Isabella Lumbres of King and serving as ring bearer was Andrew Lumbres, also of King. Sign bearer was Matthew Lumbres of King. Soloist was Christi Cook of Raleigh. Scripture reader was Jeremy Schap of Raleigh and there was special trumpet music provided by sisters of the bride, Erin Ellenburg and Ali Treece of Australia.

The brides’ parents are Randy and Yvonne Ellenburg of Rockwell. She is the granddaughter of Hazel Trexler-Campbell and husband Vincent Campbell of Salisbury, the late Lovie Trexler, and the late Floyd and Martha Lingle. She is a graduate of East Rowan High School, Rowan Cabarrus-Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is currently employed at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem.

The groom’s parents are Judy and David Meyer of Winston-Salem. He is the grandson of Patricia Meyer of Cadillac, Mich., the late Joseph Meyer, and the late Ruth and Jim Gorfida. He is a graduate of Bishop McGuinnes High School. He is currently employed at Wallburg Academy in Winston-Salem.

The couple honeymooned at Kiawah Island, S.C., and they currently reside in Winston-Salem.