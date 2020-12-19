College basketball: Catawba women win again

Staff report

MARS HILL — Catawba’s women’s basketball team will take a 3-0 record into the Christmas break.

The Indians didn’t put up any exciting statistics on Saturday, but they did enough to win 78-69 at Mars Hill in front of 25 fans. Depth was the biggest factor for Catawba. Sixteen Indians played, 14 scored, and Catawba benefited from 43 bench points.

Catawba led by only two points going to the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Janiya Downs started a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 59-50.

Janiya Downs, the former South Rowan star, had her second straight strong game off the bench. Her 13 points and six rebounds came in 13 minutes of action.

Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) was good again. She had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lyrik Thorne made two 3-pointers and scored 11. Emily Phillips came off the bench to make two 3-pointers.

Catawba had advantages of 13-6 in steals and 13-5 in offensive boards.

Catawba shot 40.3 percent from the field and a respectable 8-for-24 from 3-point range.

De’Ja Marshall scored 24 to lead the Lions (1-2).

CATAWBA (78) — Downs 13, Thorne 11, Stanback 11, Phillips 8, DeShazo 6, Wampler 5, Barnes 4, Bruce 4, Davie 4, McIntosh 4, Ford 3, Roberts 3, Scott 1, Davis 1, Blabon, Sawyers.

MARS HILL (69) — Marshall 24, Gianikos 12, Daniels 10, Baughman 8, McMIllan 7, Foggie 4, Adams 2, Pardue 2 Chandler.

Catawba 16 22 14 26 — 78

Mars Hill 18 16 16 19 — 69