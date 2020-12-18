December 18, 2020

  • 43°
Christopher Pharr

Three charges for man accused of snatching purse, robbing restaurant

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:01 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old man faces three charges in connection with two robberies that occurred Thursday on Statesville Boulevard.

Christopher Donelle Pharr faces charges of common law robbery, attempted common law robbery and robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Pharr is accused of snatching a purse from an employee at Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union at 9:34 a.m. Thursday. An employee chased the man, recovered the purse and took note of the vehicle he used to flee. Shortly after that, Pharr allegedly robbed a cashier at Marlow’s Bar-B-Q and Seafood of an undisclosed sum of money and fled on foot.

He was spotted in the parking lot of Stop and Go on West Cemetery Street and arrested after a brief chase.

Pharr remained in jail Friday under a $50,000 secure bond.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

NC elections board finally certifies chief justice results

Nation/World

Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines

Crime

Blotter: Mocksville man charged with rape in Rowan

Crime

Three charges for man accused of snatching purse, robbing restaurant

Coronavirus

County board of health unsure about testing next year with relief funds set to expire this month

Nation/World

Biden taps first Native American for interior secretary

News

Feds say UNC fraternity members were part of drug ring

Business

Custom T-shirt shop owners seek to inspire others through creativity

Crime

Concord officer, Rowan native Shuping remembered as reliable, hard worker

News

Appeals court rejects bid to return Confederate statue to downtown Winston-Salem

Business

Through humor and song, Patrick Henry delivers message about connection at Power in Partnership event

Coronavirus

Second COVID-19 vaccine set for FDA approval after panel endorsement

Crime

Fictitious tag on car leads to drug charges

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported at Bethamy Retirement Center; positivity rate rises again

Crime

Man will face charges in two robberies on Statesville Boulevard

BREAKING NEWS

Concord police officer Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native, killed in shootout

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year