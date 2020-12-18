Three charges for man accused of snatching purse, robbing restaurant
SALISBURY — A 35-year-old man faces three charges in connection with two robberies that occurred Thursday on Statesville Boulevard.
Christopher Donelle Pharr faces charges of common law robbery, attempted common law robbery and robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon, the Salisbury Police Department said.
Pharr is accused of snatching a purse from an employee at Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union at 9:34 a.m. Thursday. An employee chased the man, recovered the purse and took note of the vehicle he used to flee. Shortly after that, Pharr allegedly robbed a cashier at Marlow’s Bar-B-Q and Seafood of an undisclosed sum of money and fled on foot.
He was spotted in the parking lot of Stop and Go on West Cemetery Street and arrested after a brief chase.
Pharr remained in jail Friday under a $50,000 secure bond.
