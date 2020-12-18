Saint Louis wins 11th straight as Wolfpack falters on the road

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins scored 20 points, Jordan Goodwin had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Saint Louis beat North Carolina State 80-69 on Thursday night.

Saint Louis (6-0) has won 11 consecutive games dating to last season.

Manny Bates scored 20 points, including three second-half dunks, and a career-high eight blocks to lead N.C. State (3-1). The Wolfpack played their first game in two weeks after having games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled, and Louisville postponed.

Devon Daniels added 15 points and Braxton Beverly had 13 for N.C. State, which shot 46% (26 of 57) from the field and missed 14 of 18 from long range.

Perkins, the Billikens’ leading scorer averaging 19.4 points, made 7 of 16 shots. Goodwin added a season-best five assists and two steals. Goodwin has a double-double in all but one game this season.

Yuri Collins added 17 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points and Hasahn French a season-high 13 rebounds.

The game was tied at 58 midway through the second half. Perkins had nine points as part of 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens’ lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.