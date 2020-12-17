December 17, 2020

  • 36°
Duke's Matthew Hurt led the way against Notre Dame on Wednesday night. (File photo courtesy of ACC)

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

By ANTHONY ANDERSON

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a 75-65 win over Notre Dame.

D.J. Steward had 16 points to go with seven rebounds, while Jeremy Roach scored 14 and Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 for Duke, which led from the second minute onward.

The Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0) entered the game in jeopardy of falling below .500 for the first time since 1999, but convincingly steered clear.

Dane Goodwin scored 25 points for the Fighting Irish (2-3, 0-1), hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field with four 3-pointers. Prentiss Hubb added 12 points.

Duke shot 52% and went 8 of 15 on 3-pointers. The Blue Devils also outrebounded Notre Dame 33-23 and outscored the Irish 34-20 in the paint.

Except for a 2-all tie, the methodically effective Blue Devils led throughout the opening half, including by 11 twice, before settling for a 41-34 lead at the break.
Notre Dame got as close in the second half as 55-50 with 10:42 to go, but Duke pushed its lead to 73-56 with 4:38 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils showed few ill effects one day after announcing that highly regarded freshman Jalen Johnson (11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks) will be out indefinitely due to a foot injury. Roach, Steward and Brakefield each demonstrated smoothness that belied them playing in their first collegiate road game.

Notre Dame: The Irish continued to flounder against ranked teams, dropping to 0-3 this season and losing for the 24th straight time to such clubs since their November 2017 win over Wichita State. Notre Dame has seven more games on its schedule against teams that are currently ranked.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils are off until hosting Pittsburgh on Dec. 29. With two other games in the window canceled, Notre Dame represented Duke’s only contest over a span of 20 days.

Notre Dame: The Irish face Purdue on Saturday as part of the 10th annual Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Notre Dame is 3-1 against the Boilermakers in Classic matchups.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

Comments

Local

Death certificate states Piedmont Correctional officer died from COVID-19 complications

Local

Betty Dan Spencer remembered as a woman of many talents, high standards

Business

Despite recent move, The Gentle Groomer hopes to keep connection with longtime clients

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start holds drive-thru 12 Days of Christmas event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Bright Ideas grants bring new projects to local schools

News

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

News

Donations from Christmas Happiness Fund ahead of totals from last year

Coronavirus

Deaths in 2020 already top previous two years in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Rowan health director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Applications being accepted for FEMA emergency food, shelter money

Local

Spencer approves contract for new town manager

High School

High school football: Zeek is unique — now it’s official that Georgia Tech will be his next team

Crime

Blotter: $800 in Timberlands stolen from Rack Room Shoes

Crime

Mooresville Road Dollar General robbed, suspect escapes

Local

Stallings named Salisbury deputy police chief

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges for robbing Goodwill store, shooting at police

Local

Cruiser placed outside of jail for deceased officer

Business

Four proposals being discussed for Empire Hotel project, decision not expected until 2021

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Business

High Point Furniture Market moves April show due to pandemic

News

Freezing rain possible early today

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect