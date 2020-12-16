December 16, 2020

  • 37°
Salisbury Post file photo Tim Beck, Rowan-Salisbury Schools director of transportation, is proposing a three-tier bus route system for the district that would utilize full-time drivers for routes.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

SALISBURY — Changes could be coming to bus routes for Rowan-Salisbury Schools in a bid to improve efficiency and tackle a driver shortage.

Transportation Director Tim Beck spoke to the district Board of Education on Monday about developing a three-tier route system for the district that would use full-time drivers for routes rather than relying on staff, including teacher assistants, who can also drive buses.

Beck said the change would allow those employees to stay in classrooms, use fewer buses and help the district address its driver shortage.

Full-time drivers would get benefits, and the hope is the status would improve recruitment and retention. Superintendent Lynn Moody mentioned the possibility of lead bus drivers who would captain different route areas.

School board chairman Kevin Jones noted the district has struggled with driver retention, seeing signs around the county asking for drivers. He said the district needs to make sure it has community buy-in from principals and everyone who is impacted.

When classes were about to resume in August, Beck noted the shortage has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, about 30% of the district’s drivers have been part-time employees, many of whom are in high-risk categories for the viral respiratory infection.

Bus driver shortages are a common issue that affect districts across the state and nation. Beck said nearby districts that have adopted a three-tier system aren’t returning to old schedules.

A three-tier system would allow the same driver to serve elementary, middle and high schools, but the district would have to adjust start times to accommodate, and Beck said that would require a full hour between each.

Beck gave the example of the different levels starting at either 7, 8 or 9 a.m.

Board member Brian Hightower noted his concern that the change could affect high school athletics, and Beck said the department had considered that. Beck said high schools would start second while middle schools would start last. Elementary schools would need to start first because of childcare concerns.

When asked if this would increase costs, Beck said increased efficiency would net the district more funding for its transportation program from the state and running fewer total buses would be a significant cost savings as well.

Beck proposed beginning the system with a pilot in the North area schools. He told the Post the details of the system are being worked out and there is no specific start date for the pilot yet.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considers piloting new bus schedule

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort