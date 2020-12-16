December 16, 2020

  • 37°

Appalachian State no match for No. 10 Tennessee

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Appalachian State shot just 28% and it still hurt Tennessee’s season statistics. That says something about the way the No. 10 Volunteers are playing defense.

Tennessee (3-0), which came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting, kept the Mountaineers (4-2) scoreless for the first 6:22 and coasted to a 79-38 victory Tuesday night.

Victor Bailey had 13 points to pace the Volunteers. John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 12, and Josiah-Jordan James added 11.

“Our guys have a great respect for each other and a great respect for work ethic,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They know we expect (a great defensive effort). If we don’t get it, we’ll give someone else a chance.”

The 38 points were the fewest allowed in Barnes’ six-year tenure with the Vols.

“We’ve never seen pressure like that,” said Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns. “That team is really hard to score on. It’s hard to practice against.”

After jumping out to a 13-0 lead, Tennessee was up 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

Appalachian State was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

Fulkerson had eight points in the first 20 minutes. Almonacy paced the Mountaineers with six.

INTERESTING LINEUP

James, a 6-foot-6, 207-pound sophomore, is the versatile part of the Tennessee lineup that Barnes is tinkering with.

Normally a guard, James spent some time against Appalachian State playing power forward. He pulled down eight rebounds and hit three 3-pointers.

“We’re still learning a lot about ourselves,” Barnes said. “(James) has been working at the position.”

“It’s real good for us when we’re able to play small ball,” James said of his position change. “It gives us the opportunity to throw something different at the other team. It could be a weapon.”

MAINTAINING INTENSITY

Even as the lead got into the 30s, and ultimately reached 42, the Vols never took their foot off the gas. They took charges. They dove for loose balls.

“(The intensity) starts with the coaches,” Springer said. “We take that with pride. We can’t let up.”

“There’s a lot we don’t do well,” James said. “We’ve got so much room to grow. We can’t have any slipups or missed communication. We play the way we practice. It carries over into the game. There’s no letup.”

BIG PICTURE

Appalachian State: A Sun Belt Conference team led by a sophomore (Adrian Delph) and two freshmen (Kendall Lewis and Donovan Gregory), App State was focused on playing with the physicality it takes to compete with a Southeastern Conference power.

Tennessee: Between now and Dec. 30, when their SEC schedule opens with a trip to Missouri, the Vols have to become a strong rebounding team. They lost the battle of the boards against Colorado, then dominated Cincinnati by 10. Tennessee outrebounded the Mountaineers 45-27. Developing consistency is a key.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: In preparation for the Sun Belt schedule, which features back-to-back dates with the same opponent, the Mountaineers will face Greensboro College on Thursday and Columbia International on Friday.

Tennessee: When the Vols’ home football game with Texas A&M was scheduled for Saturday, the basketball game against Tennessee Tech was moved from Saturday to Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS board views Faith Academy offer, talks options in closed session

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit