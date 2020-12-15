Letter: Way too many questions for Health Department

I am just wondering why the Rowan County Health Department has not already started a campaign on the detailed rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saying they are going to set up three to four lines at West End Plaza is not much of a plan. How are they going to do it? In what order will people be allowed once Plan 1A has been achieved? How will they determine individuals fall into the next category? Will there be people available if an adverse reaction occurs? Do we have to wait in our cars for that length of time?

Now is the time to start rolling this information out to the public and not waiting a week before shots are due. How will the second shot be followed up? Do we still come back to West End and get the second shots? There are way too many questions and no answers from the health department.

If the idea is to get as many citizens vaccinated as possible, a much better job needs to be done by those in charge. Someone please take charge of this and give the citizens of Rowan County some direction.

— Michael White

Salisbury