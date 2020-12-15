December 15, 2020

Letter: Safety was on this time

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Reps. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Richard Hudson, R-N.C., just put a loaded gun up to the head of democracy and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, the safety was on.

This time it was a threat. But what happens next time when the safety is off? When the court is compromised by partisan judges, who will side with party over country? Party over democracy.

Just a matter of time?

— Michael Young 

Salisbury

