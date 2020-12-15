December 15, 2020

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

By Staff Report

Marvin Nesbitt, 31, was charged Friday with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle dwelling or place for a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nesbitt, of Greensboro is accused of driving 105 mph in a 70 mph zone. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted on a 2013 Audi that Nesbitt was driving. A search of the vehicle found an estimated 970 grams of marijuana in the trunk, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

In other crime reports:

• Joshua Anson Orner, 30, was charged Friday with felony sell/deliver a controlled substance, schedule I.

• Jaquavis Dwayne Stockton, 27, was charged Friday with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

• Dale Gene Baldwin, 58, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering a building in the 900 block of Webb Road.

• Terri Lynn Henderson, 44, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance, schedule II.

• Blue Ridge Pharmacy in the 200 block of Lash Drive reported a larceny from a motor vehicle between 11:55 p.m. Monday and 12:02 a.m. Tuesday.

• Burlington Coat Factory at 255 Tingle Drive reported a larceny on Saturday.

• A man on Saturday reported a break-in at his residence in the 2900 block of Sherrill’s Ford Road in Salisbury.

  A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 300 block of Miller Drive.

• A possible stolen gun was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of Gaddy Street in Kannapolis on Friday.

• A man reported two deer cameras were stolen from the 6300 block of South Main Street on Thursday.

