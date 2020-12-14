December 15, 2020

  • 37°

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

By News Service Report

Published 11:38 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

The presidential electors gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump bragged was a landslide when he won the White House four years ago.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors met to cast paper ballots, with masks, social distancing and other pandemic precautions the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

For all Trump’s unsupported claims of fraud, there was little suspense and no change as every one of the electoral votes allocated to Biden and the president in last month’s popular vote went officially to each man. On Election Day, the Democrat topped the incumbent Republican by more than 7 million in the popular vote nationwide.

California’s 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top. Vermont, with 3 votes, was the first state to report. Hawaii, with 4 votes, was the last.

“Once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong,” Biden said in an evening speech in which he stressed the size of his win and the record 81 million people who voted for him.

He renewed his campaign promise to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and said the country has hard work ahead on the virus and economy.

But there was no concession from the White House, where Trump has continued to make unsupported allegations of fraud.

Trump remained in the Oval Office long after the sun set in Washington, calling allies and fellow Republicans while keeping track of the running Electoral College tally, according to White House and campaign aides. The president frequently ducked into the private dining room off the Oval Office to watch on TV, complaining that the cable networks were treating it like a mini-Election Night while not giving his challenges any airtime.

The president had grown increasingly disappointed with the size of “Stop the Steal” rallies across the nation as well as efforts for the GOP to field its own slates of electors in states. A presidential wish for a fierce administration defense led to TV appearances early Monday by Stephen Miller to try to downplay the importance of the Electoral College vote and suggest that Trump’s legal challenges would continue all the way to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police searching for robbery, shooting suspect

Crime

Salisbury man charged with robbery in Rowan, assault with deadly weapon in Davie County

Coronavirus

Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Greensboro man charged with having 970 grams of marijuana

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

High School

High school volleyball: Hornets win on Senior Night

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards