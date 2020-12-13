December 13, 2020

  • 54°

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 13, 2020

The Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Committee, a subcommittee of the Salisbury Human Relations Council, is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards.

This award recognizes people and/or groups from the Salisbury-Rowan community who have made important contributions to improving human relations in the areas of education, employment, housing, industry, business, civic, church, advocacy and community service. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, January 22, 2021.  To nominate a person and/or group, please visit salisburync.gov/EDKnomination.

This award is named in memory of Elizabeth “Libby” Koontz who was one of the organizers who re-established the Human Relations Council in 1985. The Salisbury Human Relations Council (HRC) was created to identify concerns in the area of human relations, make recommendations regarding issues and engage in activities, which shall be deemed best to the community for all citizens.  The HRC consists of sixteen (16) members, eight to be appointed by the City Council of Salisbury and eight to be appointed by the Human Relations Council.

Print Article

Comments

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration

Education

Catawba College’s Lessons and Carols goes virtual with first viewing tonight

News

Grandparents give to Christmas Happiness in memory of grandchild

Local

Red Kettle campaign aims to fund needs that still remain

Business

Four decades and still growing strong: Rockwell Farms owner Abramowski receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan receives over $500,000 in infrastructure grants to spur economic development

Business

Southern Made Signs turns customers’ stories into hand-crafted tokens

News

‘Lights of Fulton Heights’ one of top destinations for holiday lights this season

News

United Way car giveaway winner makes trip from Illinois to pick up new wheels

News

Hometown Holiday Drive-In illuminates downtown Spencer, brings residents together to celebrate

High School

High school football: 10th anniversary of Rowan’s biggest day

Health

Local, state health officials amping up efforts to combat opioid crisis following increase in overdoses since pandemic

Education

New members of Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to be sworn in on Monday

Local

Treme moves on from interim role in Spencer

News

Beasley concedes defeat in NC chief justice race

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County Detention Center officer dies from injuries sustained in crash

News

Journalists file emergency appeal to get court access in Alamance County

Nation/World

States get tracing apps to talk to each other as virus rises

News

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

Crime

Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter executed 

Crime

Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout

Nation/World

First COVID-19 vaccine approved in bid to end pandemic

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 12