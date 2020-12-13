City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

The Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Committee, a subcommittee of the Salisbury Human Relations Council, is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards.

This award recognizes people and/or groups from the Salisbury-Rowan community who have made important contributions to improving human relations in the areas of education, employment, housing, industry, business, civic, church, advocacy and community service. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, January 22, 2021. To nominate a person and/or group, please visit salisburync. gov/EDKnomination.

This award is named in memory of Elizabeth “Libby” Koontz who was one of the organizers who re-established the Human Relations Council in 1985. The Salisbury Human Relations Council (HRC) was created to identify concerns in the area of human relations, make recommendations regarding issues and engage in activities, which shall be deemed best to the community for all citizens. The HRC consists of sixteen (16) members, eight to be appointed by the City Council of Salisbury and eight to be appointed by the Human Relations Council.