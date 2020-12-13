Blotter: Dec. 14

• Dale Gene Baldwin, 58, of Winston-Salem, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s office on Friday with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Baldwin allegedly broke into a building owned by Royce Apparel at 5200 S. Main St. in Salisbury. The building is used for storage of overstocked items. After breaking in, Baldwin allegedly stole $500 worth of apparel from the building.

• Eric James McGirt, 41, of Kannapolis, was served with a criminal summons for assault with a deadly weapon after a man claimed that McGirt aggressively approached him while wielding a knife in Dick’s Sporting on Thursday night. The victim, a customer in the store and a relative of McGirt’s, claims that he was standing at the gun counter when he exchanged curse words with McGirt.

• Austin Matthew Milette, 24, of Salisbury, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s office on Friday with misdemeanor assault and battery.