December 12, 2020

Rowan County Detention Center officer dies from injuries sustained in crash

By Ben Stansell

Published 4:34 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

SALISBURY — Kara Alsup, a 25-year-old Rowan County Detention Center officer, died on Saturday around noon from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Charlotte, the Rowan County Sheriff’s office said.

Alsup left work in Salisbury that morning around 6 a.m. and was headed to her home in Shelby when a dump truck sideswiped the mirror of her Toyota Corolla. Alsup pulled over onto the left shoulder and called 911 to report the crash.

Kara Alsup

The traffic incident occurred on Interstate 85 at the Brookshire Boulevard exit. The driver of the dump truck that sideswiped Alsup’s mirror did not stop. Alsup stayed in her vehicle after pulling over.

After about 30 minutes, a pickup truck struck the rear of her car traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and careless and reckless driving.

Alsup began working for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on June 18. Her body will be escorted from CMC Main Hospital to Powles Staton funeral home at a time yet to be determined Sunday by Rowan County Detention Center officers, Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers

Arrangements for any services have not been determined, but further information is coming.

