December 11, 2020

  • 41°

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fire Department has promoted three firefighters to lieutenant.

Lt. Jamal Moore joined the department in 2015 and has served as a fire engineer since January 2019. Moore is a graduate of Statesville High School and is also a North Carolina certified fire officer I, fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. Moore and his daughter, Aleah, reside in Statesville.

Jamal Moore

Lt. David Keyser joined the department in 2014 and has served as a fire engineer since March 2019. Keyser is a graduate of East Davidson High School. Keyser also continued his education at Davidson Community College, earning an associate’s degree in fire protection technology and a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services administration. Keyser is also a North Carolina fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. He resides in Lexington with his wife, Ashley, and children Audrey, Shelby and Levi.

David Keyser

Lt. Curtis Summers joined the department in 2015 and has served as a fire engineer since January 2018. Summers is a graduate of North Iredell High School and is also a North Carolina certified fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. Summers is also active with the department’s honor guard. He currently resides in Pinnacle with his wife, Brittany, and daughters, Kayla and Mellie.

Curtis Summers

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy

Education

Shoutouts