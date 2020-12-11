December 11, 2020

  • 41°
Faith Wilson

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

SPENCER — The town on Wednesday announced it hired a new finance officer.

Faith Wilson will take on the role full-time as the town cements its permanent roster of leadership. Wilson, a graduate of High Point University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, lives in Randolph County with her husband and daughter. She will begin on Monday.

Wilson said she is looking forward to joining the town and getting to know the community.

Wilson’s appointment is the latest placement in a role that was being handled on an interim basis. John Sofley, a former administrator for Salisbury, began helping the town part-time as a budget officer, sorting out the financial organization issues in the town’s previous audit. Sofley also went on to deliver financial reports to the town’s Board of Aldermen at regular meetings.

“Now that we have Faith coming on as finance officer permanently and full-time, Mr. Sofley will step back,” said Peter Franzese, who is stepping into the town manager role. “We may call him for advice from time-to-time and he will probably be helping us get the new finance officer up to speed some, he will not be giving reports to the board like he has been doing.”

Franzese said Sofley has provided needed expertise and guidance for Spencer staff members while he has served to get its accounting in good condition and make the improvements outlined in the previous audit.

“John was able to correct all those things,” Franzese said. “That’s a significant effort on his part and we’re thankful to him.”

The town received a positive audit report this year. Sofley and interim town planner Joe Morris came along at the same time as interim town manager David Treme. Sofley and Morris were both administrators in Salisbury under Treme, who has been helping other municipalities as needed since his retirement in 2011. Franzese will step into Treme’s role on Dec. 18.

Mayor Jonathan Williams said it is exciting to fill those roles permanently because Sofley would not be in the role forever. He said Wilson is a top-notch candidate for the job.

“We were very, very fortunate with all of our interim folks,” Williams said. “I tell folks we had the dream team of interim staff that really helped keep things on track until we could get a full staff. We will miss their leadership and expertise, but I think with everything they put into motion and put into place, with the folks we have coming on I think we have a very, very strong team. We’re excited about the future.”

The town has several major grants to administrate in the near future, but its biggest project is to repurpose part of Park Plaza to house its government operations. Construction on the project, about five years in the making, is expected to begin in January.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy

Education

Shoutouts