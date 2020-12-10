Editorial: Tell representatives in Congress to compromise on relief funding

While testing may not be at times convenient for everyone, the Health Department has remained a reliable provider of COVID-19 tests for those who need one at no cost.

For months now, the Rowan County Health Department has provided testing through a contract with Raleigh-based Mako Medical. Until this week, the Health Department on East Innes Street was a testing site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Starting Wednesday, that testing moved to the West End Plaza, but it’s still held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and available at no charge to anyone who needs it.

Testing is as simple as driving up to the site, filling out some basic demographic information on a single sheet of paper and having your nose swabbed. In about two days, test results come back.

There are other sites to get tested, including Novant Health’s urgent care on Jake Alexander Boulevard, CVS on Statesville Boulevard and other clinics. But testing criteria may apply, and uninsured individuals may need to pay. The Rowan County Health Department is a no-questions-asked site that’s accessible to anyone.

That open access is in jeopardy because federal funding provided by the CARES Act earlier this year is set to expire. Another program that pays for paramedics to visit people in their homes after a positive test could also be on the chopping block if there’s no new federal funding. State funding could also help, but legislators would need to call a special session for that. Members of Congress are already debating another package.

A relief package is one of the ways in which the federal government can have a direct effect on the lives of local residents. No additional funding could mean an end to free, easily accessible testing. It also could mean the end of a program that helps prevent hospital resources from becoming strained.

Rowan Countians should contact their congressmen to tell them it’s time to compromise on more relief funding, make sure there’s money to help local governments and to call out roadblocks in the process, regardless of party.

Until new districts go into place next year, Republican Rep. Richard Hudson’s district covers most of Rowan County south of Mooresville Road and east of Salisbury. Hudson’s 8th District covers Spencer, East Spencer, Granite Quarry, Faith, the Rowan side of High Rock Lake, Rockwell, China Grove, Landis, Kannapolis and Enochville. Hudson’s district covers all of Cabarrus County.

Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican who represents the 13th Congressional District, is Salisbury’s congressman. His district covers everything in the city limits and everything north of Mooresville Road — including Mt. Ulla, Cleveland, Franklin and Woodleaf. Budd’s district extends into Iredell County and Davie County.

In the U.S. Senate, all North Carolinians are represented by Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.

Members of Congress are sent there to represent the interest of the people who live in their districts. Now is not a time for politics as usual. The number of coronavirus cases reported daily is beginning to look more and more like a line going straight up. Hospitalizations are increasing steadily across the state. The number of people who have died in North Carolina after testing positive (5,661) is roughly equal to the combined populations of Spencer, East Spencer and Faith.

Sure, Rowan County’s members of Congress are not currently in top leadership positions, but they can put pressure on their party leaders to embrace compromise and passage before Christmas.

The following is contact information for Rowan’s congressmen and U.S. senators.

Burr

• burr.senate.gov/contact/email

• 2000 West First Street, Suite 508, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104. Phone: 336-631-5125

• 217 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: 202-224-3154

Tillis

• tillis.senate.gov/email-me

• 9300 Harris Corners Parkway, Suite 170, Charlotte, N.C. 28269. Phone: 704-509-9087

• 1840 Eastchester Drive, Suite 200, High Point, N.C. 27265. Phone: 336-885-0685

• 185 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: 202-224-6342

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd

• budd.house.gov/contact/

• 128 Peachtree Lane, Suite A, Advance, N.C. 27006. Phone: 336-998-1313

• 103 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515. Phone: 202-225-4531

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson

• hudson.house.gov/contact

• 325 McGill Avenue, NW Suite 500, Concord, N.C. 28027 Phone: 704-786-1612.

• 2112 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515. Phone: 202-225-3715