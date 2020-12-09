Rowan Detention Center officer seriously injured in Interstate 85 crash

CHARLOTTE — A Rowan County Detention Center officer was seriously injured in an early morning collision with a pickup on Interstate 85, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The deputy’s name has not been released, but Rowan Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. John Sifford said the deputy left work around 6 a.m. and was headed home in a personal vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-85, near Brookshire Boulevard, which was closed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The lanes have since reopened, according to the NCDOT traffic operations unit.

Sifford said emergency personnel at the scene informed them that the officer pulled the vehicle off the roadway and was struck from behind by a pickup.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in intensive care, Sifford said.

Supervisors with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital to check on the employee’s condition.

No other details were immediately available about what caused the collision.