East Spencer board vows to look into resident’s property concerns

EAST SPENCER — After months of heated conversation, the East Spencer town board agreed to talk with resident Carolyn Logan and potentially take action about drainage issues on her East Hall Street property.

Logan attended recent meetings to demand the town do something to fix standing water on her and neighboring properties. She returned Monday to address the same problem. During a previous meeting, the board told Logan an engineer needed to assess the property.

Logan said she understood the board could not respond to her complaint during the public comment portion of the meeting but they all knew how to reach her.

Logan declared she would find someone with more authority if she needed. Until the board made some progress, she said Monday would not be the last they would hear from her.

Town Administrator James Bennett said he sent an email to Rowan County Maintenance Engineer Mike Hedrick. In his Nov. 23 reply, Hedrick recommended “the homeowner be responsible for maintaining the radius of the driveway.” Hedrick said in his email it is apparent vehicles travel over a portion of the yard to enter and exit the drive.

He also suggested Salisbury-Rowan Utilities test the standing water to make sure there’s not a leak.

“If it is, I would have SRU provide stone when they repaired the line,” Hedrick said.

Mayor Barbara Mallett asked if the town staff could get those findings to Logan and “put this matter to bed.”

Alderman John Noble questioned why the board wasn’t doing anything to help Logan if Alderwoman High had the same issue that had since been resolved.

“Let’s stop talking and do something,” Noble said.

High agreed with Noble, saying that the board owed Logan some answers.

Alderman Dwayne Holmes said he believed part of the problem was that a manhole was covered when the road was paved years ago.

Holmes pleaded with the board to do something, “for the citizens.”

“I agree. Let her know we care,” High said. “She could have a temporary fix. We find money for everything else. If we are going to get people to bring businesses here we have to fix our streets.”

Bennett said it’s estimated to cost $687,000 to add curb and gutters to all of East Hall Street.

Alderman Tony Hillian said staff should be honest and upfront with Logan about what the town could do and what solutions it could provide.

“She will fact check. Let’s make sure we are transparent. Let’s not shuck and jive her,” Hillian said.

The board discussed but did not vote to place rocks in the areas Logan had been driving into her driveway to get around the water as a temporary fix until it could further discuss long-term paving.

The board also approved a community comments policy that includes the allowance of a maximum of five minutes for each person to speak. This was an issue at last month’s meeting when Logan requested to speak. Additional time may be allotted at the discretion of the board.