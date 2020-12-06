December 6, 2020

  • 30°
Dec 5, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King (1) fights for yards as he is tackled by Duke Blue Devils safety Jaylen Stinson (16) in the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports/Photo courtesy of ACC

No. 9 Hurricanes blank Blue Devils 48-0

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM (AP) — D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help No. 9 Miami beat Duke 48-0 on Saturday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a two-week pause amid coronavirus issues.

King hit Mike Harley for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 CFP), while Cam’Ron Harris ran for 96 yards and two scores.

Miami’s defense was dominant the entire game, holding the Blue Devils (2-8, 1-8) to 177 total yards and forcing five turnovers.

Miami earned its first road shutout in 20 years, while Duke was shut out for the first time in a dozen years.

Miami was playing for the first time since beating Virginia Tech on Nov. 14, and had spent the weeks since dealing with positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines. That included having two games postponed. The trip to face the Blue Devils was a late replacement for a rescheduled visit to Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons faced their own coronavirus issues.

The Hurricanes had 15 players unavailable, but had no trouble.

King hit Brevin Jordan for a 24-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, followed by Harris blowing through a gaping hole on the left side, untouched, for a 34-yard score. King followed with an 11-yard keeper, punctuated by a collision with Duke’s Jeremiah Lewis at the right pylon, that gave Miami a 21-0 halftime lead.
That lead only grew, as King hit Harley with a perfect pass deep down the middle for Miami’s longest offensive play of the year.

Chase Brice completed 20 of 25 passes for 94 yards for Duke, which had just 81 yards by halftime and finished with 56 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes were trying to keep alive slim hopes of reaching the ACC championship game, but fourth-ranked Clemson’s win at Virginia Tech on Saturday night closed the door on that. The Hurricanes had a bumpy start with the extra time off, losing a fumble on the second snap and putting the ball on the ground again on the next drive before recovering it. But the King-led offense soon settled in, while the defense secured the program’s first road shutout since beating Syracuse 26-0 in November 2000.

Duke: Roughly a week ago, the Blue Devils were expecting to host Florida State. Instead, they ended up with a matchup against the Hurricanes with a chance for a third straight series win. But they merely added to a national-worst 30 turnovers coming into Saturday while struggling defensively again after giving up 56 points in each of their last two games. It resulted in their first shutout loss since dropping a 27-0 decision at Georgia Tech in October 2008.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami did nothing to hurt its standing as a top-10 team, either in the AP Top 25 or the CFP rankings.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host North Carolina next Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Florida State next Saturday in a matchup bumped to make room for the Miami game.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

Comments

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’

Education

COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

Business

County commissioners chairman sees silver lining in improved unemployment rate

Christmas Happiness

Rowan couple donate to Christmas Happiness in honor of friends

College

College baseball: East grad Klingler makes the team at High Point University

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: East Spencer, Faith charter schools start for similar reasons

Coronavirus

Commissioners to consider purchasing temperature check tunnels, receive update on grant program

Clubs

100th anniversary for Kiwanis Club

Business

Walser Technology Group makes worldwide impact with virtual training kits

Business

Biz Roundup: Upcoming event designed to help local manufacturers coming in February

Local

Public Art Committee to hear presentation on marker commemorating lynchings in Jim Crow-era

Local

Firefighters respond to structure fire near 300 block of Elliot Drive

Elections

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Crime

Ex-investment manager accused of defrauding NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. out of $34 million

News

NC Senate leader Berger names chief of staff

Nation/World

Two men found dead at Fort Bragg identified; no details on cause released

Nation/World

Most American troops leaving Somalia

Health

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats also a concern

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Another week of grim statistics show worsening state of virus in Rowan County

Crime

Halifax County man charged in Rockwell vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Judge names third-party expert to scrutinize COVID-19, closures in NC prisons

Crime

Durham man charged, held in Rowan after three-county chase