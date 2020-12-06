December 6, 2020

  • 30°

Letter: London illuminates one of county’s most valuable resources

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

Let me begin by saying that I am not a sportswoman. I’m bookish, uncoordinated, and 40 years ago, when I was in high school, I was in the marching band. But when the pandemic hit and the sports cancellations began, my first thought was, “This is going to be roughest on high-school athletes.” Another thought soon followed: “What’s going to happen to the sports section of the newspaper?”

Well, Mike London happened. To those in the know, he’s always been happening, but I hadn’t been paying attention. I didn’t read the sports section in non-virus times; I scanned it. But now I savor the sports pages because of what London is doing with them. This is not dry, dispassionate sports reporting — this is human-interest writing at its finest. This is community service.

Thanks to London, I not only know for certain that this year has been rough on local high-school athletes, but I also know who they are on and off the playing field. Did you read the recent profile on Salisbury High’s Zae Clay? If you didn’t, please track it down. I’m grateful for it, grateful to London for reinventing the sports section and, at the same time, illuminating Rowan County on one of our most valuable resources: our youth.

— Jennifer Hubbard
Salisbury
Print Article

Comments

Local

In East Spencer, new residents, businesses bring optimism for future

Local

City withholds communication about council’s closed sessions

Coronavirus

Rowan health director: Local vaccine distribution plan will require ‘all hands on deck’

Education

COVID-19 cases tied to RSS, KCS tick up slightly; still no clusters

Business

County commissioners chairman sees silver lining in improved unemployment rate

Christmas Happiness

Rowan couple donate to Christmas Happiness in honor of friends

College

College baseball: East grad Klingler makes the team at High Point University

Columnists

Josh Bergeron: East Spencer, Faith charter schools start for similar reasons

Coronavirus

Commissioners to consider purchasing temperature check tunnels, receive update on grant program

Clubs

100th anniversary for Kiwanis Club

Business

Walser Technology Group makes worldwide impact with virtual training kits

Business

Biz Roundup: Upcoming event designed to help local manufacturers coming in February

Local

Public Art Committee to hear presentation on marker commemorating lynchings in Jim Crow-era

Local

Firefighters respond to structure fire near 300 block of Elliot Drive

Elections

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Crime

Ex-investment manager accused of defrauding NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. out of $34 million

News

NC Senate leader Berger names chief of staff

Nation/World

Two men found dead at Fort Bragg identified; no details on cause released

Nation/World

Most American troops leaving Somalia

Health

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats also a concern

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Another week of grim statistics show worsening state of virus in Rowan County

Crime

Halifax County man charged in Rockwell vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Judge names third-party expert to scrutinize COVID-19, closures in NC prisons

Crime

Durham man charged, held in Rowan after three-county chase