Firefighters respond to structure fire near 300 block of Elliot Drive

The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a fire near the 300 block of Elliot Drive Saturday afternoon after receiving a call at 11:25 a.m. about a large shop and storage building on fire and smoke that could be seen from U.S. 601.

No injuries were reported, according to Ellis Cross Country Fire Department Captain David Watson, who was operations commander on Saturday.

Also on the scene was Franklin Township Fire Department, Salisbury Fire Department, Woodleaf Volunteer Fire Department, Millers Ferry Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Fire Services Division and Duke Energy. Jerusalem Volunteer Fire Department of Davie County also assisted.