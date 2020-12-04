December 4, 2020

  • 43°

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020

By Carl Blankenship
carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com

SPENCER – The town has finished plans for a holiday event on Dec. 12 featuring a tree lighting, live Christmas music and food from local restaurants.

The Post previously reported Spencer Hometown Holidays was planning an event with a tree lighting, but the details had not been worked out by that point. The plan now is to begin the event at 6:30 p.m. in the Park Plaza parking lot with live music from Asheville bluegrass outfit One Fret Over. Attendees will be able to hear music by tuning into an FM radio frequency from their cars.

Three Spencer restaurants, Belly’s, Pinocchios and Roger Dogs will deliver ordered food to cars. Alderman Sam Morgan said the town did not want to bring in food trucks when it could use its local restaurants downtown.

At 8 p.m. the event will be capped off with a light display and tree lighting of the town’s new artificial Christmas tree.

Morgan said the event is intended to give residents something to enjoy for the holidays. The N.C. Transportation museum’s Polar Express event was cancelled this year, which is normally a major tourism draw in town. However, the museum has substituted a holiday train ride and drive-thru light show.

Morgan said the town and was also exploring a small parade on Fourth Street for children, but it did not seem feasible. There will be a surprise appearance at the drive-in kids will enjoy, he said.

Morgan said the organizers were originally looking at outdoor seating for the event, but with the worsening pandemic and colder weather they decided to move away from that plan.

Assistant Town Manager Peter Franzese came up with the idea to turn it into a drive-in and shuffle people into a semi-circle parking arrangement. Franzese is working with the police and public work departments to create a diagram for the event. Morgan said the town will bring in a flatbed to use as a stage.

“We are not expecting a huge turnout by any means, but again we wanted to focus mainly on offering something for Spencer residents that can hopefully be a stepping stone to more things,” Morgan said.

Spencer Hometown Holidays, the nonprofit in charge of holiday festivities like the event and the light displays throughout town, is taking donations and sponsorships to fund the event and is looking for volunteers as well. Call 704-213-1201 or email samiam262@carolinarr.com.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction