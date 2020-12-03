December 3, 2020

  • 30°
Christmas Happiness
Illustration by Mark Brincefield

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year, R.L. and Sandra Mills lost two people close to them and they chose to give to the Christmas Happiness Fund in their honor.

R.L. Mills lost his brother, Jerry. Sandra Mills lost her sister, Barbara.

Jerry W. Mills was a retired Erwin Middle School teacher, the school’s athletic director as well as a football and track and field coach. He died in late September.

“My brother used to give every year,” R.L. Mills said.

Sandra’s sister, Barbara Beaver Young, died in March. She married her high school sweetheart, the Rev. Robert Young, who many know as “Pastor Bob.” She graduated from Appalachian State University’s inaugural class in 1967 and would later work there as an administrative assistant.

Sandra Mills is from Rockwell, and the couple now live next to where R.L. grew up on Poole Road.

This is the first year the couple gave to the fund because they wanted to also continue giving for Jerry, R.L. Mills said.

The Christmas Happiness Fund began in 1952 after then-Post Editor Spencer Murphy discovered area children would not receive gifts at Christmas. He asked the community to donate to them and the program has continued ever since.

The fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are:

In memory of Gene Auten by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Barry Powlas by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Gladys Van Poole by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Mary Ruth VanPoole by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In memory of Dr. Hilda Bailey by Kristen, Kelly and Barrett Powlas, $25

In loving memory of my husband, Jim Cody, missed every day for six years by Sandra Cody, $50

In honor of my eight grandchildren: Michael, Jessie, Nathan, Dylan, Cory, Aubrey, Lucas and Justin by Carol Pomeroy, $200

In honor of David, William, Lincoln, Will, Reese, Whit, Ruby and John Graham by Julia, $150

In loving memory of our sister and brother; Barbara Beaver Young and Jerry W. Mills by R.L. and Sandra Mills, $200

In memory of JP Helms and Libby Helms Hoffmire by Sally Helms, $100

In honor of Amanda by HoHo, $50

In loving memory of James M. Wilson by Anne Wilson, $50

In loving memory of Richard F. Lentz Jr. by Anne Wilson, $50

In loving memory of Hazel and William Harter, Bill and Marian Harter, Julian Harter and Aubrey Sophia Denny by Anne Wilson, $100

In memory of J.P. Helms and Libby Hoffmire by Anne Wilson, $50

In honor of Sally Helms, Vickie and Charles Butler, Pam Word and Amanda Clark by Anne Wilson, $50

In memory of John and Betty Thompson by their children, $100

In memory of Dr. John Robert Crawford III by Mike Thompson, $100

In memory of Rick Travis, $200

In honor of Summie and Debbie by Don and Cathy, $50

In memory of Nancy Penley by Brown Bragger’s Book Club, $310

David Foreman, $100

In memory of Majel Errante-Wolfe by Bob and Beth Foreman, $50

In memory of Paul Fisher by Dyke and Deborah Messinger, $1,000

Daily total: $3,085

Running total: $6,137

 

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on firetruck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction

Coronavirus

County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Local

Charity provides vests for K-9s

Local

Rowan’s Sen. Ford ‘honored’ to be chosen as joint caucus leader

Local

City council approves six road repaving projects, encourages input on development priorities

Business

State names Rowan among most economically distressed counties

High School

High school volleyball: South Rowan wins another CCC match

Education

Catawba College’s Service of Lessons and Carols moves virtual

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza financing gets OK from state’s Local Government Commission

Education

Kannapolis City Schools to hold public hearing on construction equity policy

Local

Drivers identified in I-85 double vehicle crash, fire

Local

Driver cited in two-vehicle Mooresville Road collision