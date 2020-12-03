December 4, 2020

  • 43°

Area Sports Briefs: NCHSAA will make football adjustments for 2021-22 school year

By Post Sports

Published 11:12 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

South’s Cameron Black helped the Raiders stay unbeaten on Thursday. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

From staff reports

The NCHSAA announced no changes to its modified sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year at Thursday’s press conference.

Most of the announcements made will affect football in the future, starting with the 2021-22 realignment year.

Regular seasons will be reduced from 11 to 10 games with the NCHSAA also eliminating the practice of subdividing the football classifications for the playoffs that has been in place since 2002. Schools will play for full 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A championships in 2021-22. No more 1AA, 2AA, 3AA and 4AA.

Football seasons will start later, no earlier than two days prior to the last Friday in August.

Also announced was a special allocation of $4 million that will get funds to qualifying member schools in a school year of reduced athletic revenues.

The NCHSAA also announced some adjustments to the number of qualifiers for the state golf event.

College hoops

Wingate’s women lost to UVa-Wise 92-82 on Wednesday despite a big game from Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury).

Returning from knee surgery, Troutman had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

•••

McKenzie Gadson (Carson) helped Anderson beat Limestone 67-61 in a SAC game on Wednesday.

Gadson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

•••

Catawba’s men have made a schedule adjustment and will now play a SAC game at Limestone on Saturday.

HS volleyball

Salisbury played a competitive match with Central Davidson on Thursday, losing  25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 in Central Carolina  Conference volleyball.

Maddie Lawrence had 27 kills for the Hornets and  led in serve-receive.

Ellen Yang hd 25 digs and 15 assists.

Brooke Cunningham had six kills, while Mallory Link had five and Riley Peltz had four.

Other leaders in digs were Ella Trainor (11), Massa Sirleaf (7), Peltz (7) and Grace Blackwell (3).

•••

South Rowan won 25-10, 25-20 and 25-18 in CCC action on Thursday at Oak Grove to stay unbeaten.

Anna Rymer had 10 digs and 27 kills. Leah Rymer had 29 assists and 13 digs. Payton  Black had 42 digs. Cameron Black had 18 digs and nine kills. Kendall Walter had 10 digs.

•••

The NPC returns to action on Friday.

HS cross country

A date was announced for the 2020 Rowan County Championships.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Dan Nicholas Park.

The competition will be on a new course due to construction at the park.

•••

A.L. Brown’s boys won a meet on Thursday at Frank Liske Park, topping Northwest Cabarrus and Robinson with a perfect score of 15. The Wonders were led by Kevin Stegall, Gabe Blackwelder and Junior Rosas.

HS baseball

West Rowan infielder/pitcher Steven Smith announced a commitment to  Caldwell Community College on Thursday.

Local golf

The Warrior announced pairings for this weekend’s Two Man Texas Scramble.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction