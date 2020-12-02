December 2, 2020

  • 28°

Drivers identified in I-85 double vehicle crash, fire

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers have identified the drivers in a Nov. 22 Interstate 85 collision that killed one and hospitalized another.

According to Trooper S.L. Herrin, Concord resident Quintez Garlin, 27, was traveling in a Chrysler Sebring that stopped on Interstate 85 in southern Rowan County. Bria Lewis, also 27, of Charlotte, was driving a Honda Accord when she collided into the rear of the Sebring. The crash occurred near Old Beatty Ford Road.

Both vehicles caught fire. Garlin died at the scene.

A nurse on the scene told a trooper that “two men pulled Lewis out of her car just before it blew up and caught fire,” Herrin said.

Lewis was taken to Atrium Health with serious injuries. She had facial injuries and has been unable to speak since the accident. Herrin said they still don’t know why she crashed into the stopped Sebring.

“We don’t suspect impairment on her part. I don’t suspect speed to be a factor,” Herrin said.

He said a witness told him that there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the moments leading up to the collision.

Herrin said Lewis’ family would like to know who pulled her from the vehicle to thank them. By the time the trooper arrived at the scene, the two men were gone.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    • We're just celebrating only with people in our house or immediate family. (53%, 143 Votes)
    • We're traveling to gather with relatives. (15%, 40 Votes)
    • We're hosting relatives. (14%, 39 Votes)
    • We don't plan to celebrate. (13%, 34 Votes)
    • We're going to connect digitally or arrange an alternate way to still see family members. (6%, 15 Votes)

    Total Voters: 271

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

State names Rowan among most economically distressed counties

High School

High school volleyball: South Rowan wins another CCC match

Education

Catawba College’s Service of Lessons and Carols moves virtual

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza financing gets OK from state’s Local Government Commission

Education

Kannapolis City Schools to hold public hearing on construction equity policy

Local

Drivers identified in I-85 double vehicle crash, fire

Local

Driver cited in two-vehicle Mooresville Road collision

Crime

Tractor stolen from Ritchie Road

Coronavirus

North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd tests positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Vehicles broken into overnight at Marriott, Comfort Suites hotels

Coronavirus

County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, two weeks of 50-case daily increases

Local

Red wolves have been busy growing up at Dan Nicholas Park

Local

Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

Education

Catawba College honors employees for length of service

High School

High school football: Clay hopes for big senior season

Local

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

Cleveland

Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan continue to surge after 50 new cases added; 19% of total cases active

Local

Salisbury Police investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony counts of trafficking

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot