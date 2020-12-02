Charity provides vests for K-9s

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Kantor, Echo, Fanta, Junior and Rex have received bullet- and stab-protective vests after a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.”

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,101 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.