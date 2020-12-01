December 1, 2020

  • 36°

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

SALISBURY — Helen and Ralph Brown donate to The Post’s Christmas Happiness fund each year.

This year, they did so, donating $200, in honor of the people who support Helen’s Yard Sales for Cystic Fibrosis. They began contributing because it was a way to help others during Christmas time.

“I’m so pleased that the Post does this and I hope they can continue to do this,” Helen said.

Helen said she has been donating in honor of the yard sale supporters for the past three years.

“They work so hard,” Helen said. “And I appreciate them so much, so I’m just doing this in their honor.”

Helen said the amount is immaterial to the honor for the supporters.

The couple has two grandchildren who have cystic fibrosis. Helen started the yard sales more than 15 years ago to raise money for disease research. The sales have raised more than $300,000.

“It’s hard work for the people who help me and you know if we raise that much money there is a lot involved with it,” Helen said, noting they began as yard sales but she should probably change the name at some point.

Brown said she hopes people will contribute to the Christmas Happiness fund as they always have this year and increase their contributions, if possible, because there are people in need.

The Christmas Happiness Fund began in 1952 after then-Post Editor Spencer Murphy learned some area children would not receive gifts at Christmas. He asked the community to donate to them and the program has continued since that time.

The fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are as follows:

• In honor of Betty M. Brown for her service to Trinity Oaks by Nancy H. Arnold: $50
• In memory of my daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Jeremy Hamilton of Panama City Beach, Florida by Phil Kirk of Raleigh: $100
• In memory of our parents, Mark and Wilma McKnight and Claude and Ruth Benson, by M.D. and Mary Ann McKnight: $200
• Lynn M. Bolick: $300
• Charles Buckley: $200
• In memory of Dewey and Julia Miller by Judy Miller: $25
• Charity League of Salisbury: $500
Total: $1,575.00
Running Total: $3,052.00
Print Article

Comments

Local

Red wolves have been busy growing up at Dan Nicholas Park

Local

Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

Education

Catawba College honors employees for length of service

High School

High school football: Clay hopes for big senior season

Local

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

Cleveland

Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan continue to surge after 50 new cases added; 19% of total cases active

Local

Salisbury Police investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony counts of trafficking

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders