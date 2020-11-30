Salisbury Police investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police are investigating an incident where a local man appears to have accidentally shot himself in the face Thursday afternoon.

Salisbury Police initially responded to a call Thursday around 4 p.m. about a drive-by shooting near an apartment building at the corner of W. Thomas and S. Church streets. Police discovered evidence of a shooting near the stairwell of the apartment building and were told a victim visited the emergency room at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The victim was then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for the gunshot wound.

Police say they believe the victim accidentally shot himself and then drove himself to the hospital. The victim is in a critical but stable condition. There is no evidence of anyone else shooting at the victim.