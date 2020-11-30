December 1, 2020

  • 36°

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

By Natalie Anderson

Published 10:51 am Monday, November 30, 2020

SALISBURY — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash with a van on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Anthony Salyer, 34, of Salisbury was riding a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle northwest in the left lane on Jake Alexander Boulevard near Morlan Park Road, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Meanwhile, Paul Michael Bostian, 61, of Salisbury was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van owned by Albemarle News Media in the same direction in the far right lane on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

When Bostian attempted to make a U-turn from the outside lane, Salyer collided with the van and was dragged underneath.

Salyer was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, and his condition is unknown at this time. Bostian was not injured.

It’s estimated that the crash resulted in $1,500 in damages for the van, and $3,000 for the motorcycle.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Red wolves have been busy growing up at Dan Nicholas Park

Local

Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

Education

Catawba College honors employees for length of service

High School

High school football: Clay hopes for big senior season

Local

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

Cleveland

Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan continue to surge after 50 new cases added; 19% of total cases active

Local

Salisbury Police investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony counts of trafficking

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders