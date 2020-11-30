College football: Charlotte cancels Tuesday’s game

From Charlotte 49ers Sports Information

Charlotte — Charlotte has announced that it has cancelled Tuesday’s Conference USA East Division football game with WKU as a result of Covid-19 testing within the 49ers’ program. The game was originally pushed back from Saturday, Nov. 28 to Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We are disappointed for both teams and appreciate WKU and Conference USA for having worked with us to accommodate the unusual game date and time. We’ll continue to follow the advice of our medical professionals as they guide us to the safest outcomes for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved. We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart.”

The status of Charlotte’s next scheduled game, at home against FIU, Saturday, Dec. 5 at 12 noon, will be determined following the results of upcoming tests from both schools.