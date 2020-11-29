Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

The Salisbury Chapter of the N.C. Sons of the American Revolution honored public servants at an event on Nov. 16.

Salisbury police officer Treavor Meadows received a Law Enforcement Commendation Medal for being a proactive, caring, and professional police officer with the Salisbury Police Department. This medal is presented by the SAR to those who have served with distinction and devotion in the field of law enforcement.

Officer Meadows exemplified dedication to duty when he was instrumental in making an arrest in a series of armed robberies and used effective de-escalation skills to resolve situations of people in crisis without force on two occasions, a news release said. He was recognized as an example of a proactive, caring, and professional police officer who is an example for other officers.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Chief Danny Sams was presented the Life Saving Award for his alert and quick action to stop bleeding from an artery of an accidental gunshot victim. Sams was working as a grounds maintenance coordinator for the Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department at Bombay Park in Denton when he heard the gunshot. The driver stopped at the entrance to the park and called out for help. Sams and his co-worker ran to the car.

While Sams’ co-worker called 911, Sams tried to stop the arterial bleeding. He was unable to do so until the Denton police chief arrived and provided a tourniquet. Sams was then able to stabilize the patient and had him ready for transport when the airlift helicopter arrived. Thanks to his quick action, the patient fully recovered.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes also was presented a Certificate of Outstanding Citizenship for his leadership of the Salisbury Police Department.