Letter: Kudos to those who made parade possible
Salisbury is such a special hometown!
How proud we are to be a part of a community that keeps giving voices of hope and praise.
Kudos to all who tirelessly and selflessly enabled our community to enjoy a special Christmas extravaganza. Special thanks to Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham! You are good samaritans! You lifted us up when we all could use a helping hand.
Proud to call this Home!
— Brenda and Franco Goodman
Salisbury
