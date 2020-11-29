Letter: Kudos to those who made parade possible

Salisbury is such a special hometown!

How proud we are to be a part of a community that keeps giving voices of hope and praise.

Kudos to all who tirelessly and selflessly enabled our community to enjoy a special Christmas extravaganza. Special thanks to Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham! You are good samaritans! You lifted us up when we all could use a helping hand.

Proud to call this Home!

— Brenda and Franco Goodman

Salisbury