November 29, 2020

  • 39°

College basketball: Quick shots lead to lopsided loss for Indians

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Wingate was missing two 6-foot-8 players when the Bulldogs made the trip to Catawba on Saturday.

Wingate played no one taller than 6-foot-5, but it still had its way with the Indians at Goodman Gym.

Three guards and two small forwards took it to the Indians for a 103-84 South Atlantic Conference victory. There were plenty of mismatches on the floor, but the Bulldogs (1-2) did a better job of exploiting them than the Indians.  Quickness trumped size.

‘We did a nice job in our opener (a double-digit win) against Anderson of using our size and making smaller people try to shoot over us,” Catawba head coach Rob Perron said. “But today was the worst defensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been here. Yes, Wingate made a lot of shots, but we didn’t keep our man in front of us. And when we over-helped, they made us pay.”

Most of that payment was collected at the 3-point line. Wingate, which had lost earlier to Carson-Newman and Tusculum, was deadly from the bonus line, 8-for-14 in the first half and 18-for-36 for the game. That’s 50 percent. And shooting 50 percent on 3s makes the same impact on the scoreboard as shooting 75 percent on 2-pointers.

Jarren Cottingham, a product of Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg, scored from all angles and piled up 29 points for the visitors.

“Jarren is an all-round kid who can shoot or drive,” Catawba veteran Terrence Whitfield said. “He got hot. And when he gets on, he’s on.”

Catawba led for a grand total of 10 seconds — 2-0 — when Whitfield, who scored 23 points, got to the rim early.

Miguel Priest answered with a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs off a Cottingham assist, and the Indians (1-1) never got even again.

“We came out hard, but a lot of little things that we didn’t do added up,” Whitfield said. “Wingate wanted it more.”

Catawba got 12 more field-goal attempts in the first half than Wingate did, mostly due to an 11-4 edge in offensive rebounds and a 13-9 advantage in the turnover battle. But Wingate shot with so much efficiency that the Indians were down 50-43 at the half.

Carter Phillips had a terrific half off the bench for Catawba, knocking down all four of his shots to keep the Indians within striking distance, but, collectively, Catawba had hoisted 23 3-pointers by intermission, most of them contested, and had only made seven.

“We took a lot of quick 3s early and that gets you in trouble in so many ways,” Perron said. “Shooting without anyone in rebounding position led to easy transition points for Wingate. And when you shoot too quick, you don’t make their defense work, you don’t draw any fouls. There are a lot of negatives to shooting quick.”

Catawba played its best in the opening minutes of the second half. Lloyd Hemming made two buckets, Ace Carter got loose for a dunk and Marcus “Slim” Burwell made a layup that cut Wingate’s lead to 55-52 with 18:21 remaining.

But a pair of 3-pointers by Priest were answered by missed 3-pointers by the Indians who tried to match him. Wingate’s lead quickly swung back to double digits.

With 10 minutes left, Burwell, Catawba’s new point guard, went down with an ankle injury. That ended Catawba’s hopes of making things interesting.

Wingate cooled off a bit in the second half, but the pesky Bulldogs also worked for a lot more offensive boards and second-chance points. Wingate’s lead snowballed to as many as 19 points.

A bright spot for Catawba in the second half was newcomer Anthony Peacock, who accumulated nine points and five rebounds, but there was no serious comeback push.

Cottingham made the free throw that pushed Wingate to the 100 mark with 1:43 remaining.

After putting six men in double figures in the opener, Catawba placed only two in double digits Saturday — Whitfield and Phillips (13).

“We had a few who played OK, but it was one of those days when no one played really well,” Perron said.

A dozen Catawba players scored, but not frequently enough.

Wingate put five in double figures. Priest had 19 to help out Cottingham, and former Cox Mill guard Francis Sio tallied 15.

“They were small and we had the big guys,” Whitfield summed up. “We’ve got to do a bettter job of taking advantage.”

The next scheduled game for Catawba’s men is Dec. 5 at home against Augusta.

Catawba’s women are “on pause” for COVID-19 and hope to return to action on Dec. 16 at UVa-Wise.

 

WINGATE (103) — Cottingham 29, Priest 19, Sio 15, Nixon 14, Pringle 10, Clark 8, Tucker 6, Wilson 2, Bell.

CATAWBA (84) — Whitfield 23, Phillips 13, Peacock 9, Burwell 8, Hemming 8, Carter 6, Johnson 6, Robinson 4, Bowen 2, Burt 2, Pelote 2, Spencer 1.

Wingate   50  53  — 103

Catawba  43   42   — 84

Print Article

Comments

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

Local

Sharing the season: Community Care Clinic turns to telemedicine during pandemic

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Kannapolis

‘Fireman’s chief’: Colleagues remember Barnhardt as passionate firefighter, family man

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues

Business

We want to hear from readers: How are you planning to do your holiday shopping?

Local

‘Whoever we feed is a blessing:’ Providence Baptist Church distributes free meals on Thanksgiving

Local

Spencer to receive $750,000 CDBG grant for home repair

Elections

For Rowan, 2020 general election turnout statistics mostly mirror 2016

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 26