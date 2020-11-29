November 30, 2020

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A Granite Quarry man who was the passenger in a vehicle chase that ended in downtown Salisbury now faces charges related to a stolen vehicle.

John Marshall Kistler Jr., 39, of the 600 block of South Salisbury Avenue, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He allegedly was in possession of a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Sonic. The offense occurred on Oct. 25, according to an arrest warrant.

Kistler was issued a $500 secured bond.

Earlier this month, Kistler was riding shotgun in an Infinity G37 whose driver, Jeffery Warren Reed Jr., failed to stop for an officer. Reed took the officer on a vehicle pursuit from U.S. 52 in Rockwell that ended at the intersection of West Church and West Innes streets. Before coming to a stop the driver struck eight cars sitting at a red light.

In other arrest warrants

• Tennessee James Powell, 28, who resides in the 500 block of Squirrel Run, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant, Powell is accused of stealing a Taurus .38-caliber Light Special revolver that was valued at $300 from a Salisbury home. He also said to have taken a Chevrolet Silverado pickup from the same victim.

• Bobby Glenn Locklear Jr.,48, of the 600 block of Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and felony conspiracy.

According to an arrest warrant, Locklear is accused of stealing catalytic converters, a dash panel and a transmission from Teme Keovorabouth of TK Auto Sales.

• William Bricent Upright, 51, and Lynn Rebecca Correll, 61, both of the 700 block of Triplett Road, Cleveland, were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. Both were issued a $1,500 secured bond.

•David Angelo Kirk Jr., 34, of the 400 block of Northwest Grace Avenue, Concord, was charged with felony larceny by an employee. He was accused of stealing $9,900 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Nov. 24, 2015 to Feb. 11, 2016 from the Pop Shoppe at 1831 W. Innes St.

• D’Andre Mitchell, 25, of the 1600 block of Hammock Lane, Kannapolis, was charged with felony larceny. The offense occurred in July and Salisbury Police Department charged him Friday.

• Erica Dawn Davis, 31, of the 400 block of Howard Street, Rockwell, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

She allegedly was found with methamphetamine, digital scales, a red straw with white powder residue on it, small plastic bags, brass knuckles and several knives.

 

 

