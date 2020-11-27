November 27, 2020

  • 59°
Even though Oscar is composed of spare pieces and scraps from other projects, the device is effective at preventing garbage from littering local waterways. Photo submitted.

Quotes of the Week: ‘All of the trash is pretty remarkable’

By Post Opinion

Published 12:19 am Friday, November 27, 2020

“All of the trash is pretty remarkable, the amount of trash it actually collects. As we cleaned it out, we were collecting about four 96-gallon trash rollout cans full of trash.”

— Michael Hanna, Salisbury’s Public Works Administrative Services
manager on litter-collecting device
nicknamed Oscar.

“We really wanted diversity in not only cultures but in musical performers. We have Mariachi bands, we have drag queens on South Main, we have a live Nativity.”

— Hen Henderlite, ‘Tis the Season Spectacular organizer along with Shari Graham.

“No joke, about 70% of the trees in the Catawba Preserve will be dead in the next two or three years.”

— Jay Bolin, a Catawba College professor who supervised student research at the Stanback Ecological Preserve on the school’s campus.

“Just having one down month, when you’re a small business can really domino into another.”

— Shelly Corriher, owner of Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium who applied for assistance through a new county grant program for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

“I’m reaching people in India and across the country. I had a patient reach out and say, ‘Can you see me? I’m in New York.’ I can’t because I don’t have a New York license, but it’s really cool to see the impact.”

— Melanie Denton Dombrowski, who’s the owner of Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear and embraced Youtube as a way to connect with people.

“Those chemicals kill every germ within 30 seconds. It takes a few minutes to dry, but then you’re good to go.”

— Ricky Joines, coordinator for athletic facilities at Catawba College speaking about cleaning techniques to ensure games happen.

“We were not operating under anything that was outside of what courts ordered and supported”

— Stella Anderson, secretary for the State Board of Elections speaking about a Nov. 12 deadline for absentee ballots postmarked by election day.

“If I didn’t have people at home who love and support me, including a mother still in Virginia who prays for me every day, I would not be successful as the chief for Salisbury.”

— Jerry Stokes, Salisbury police chief

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

‘Whoever we feed is a blessing:’ Providence Baptist Church distributes free meals on Thanksgiving

Local

Spencer to receive $750,000 CDBG grant for home repair

Elections

For Rowan, 2020 general election turnout statistics mostly mirror 2016

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 26

Coronavirus

County sets record for most COVID-19 positives reported in one day

News

From poult to Thanksgiving centerpiece, Evans Family Farm knows how to raise turkeys

Education

Catawba, Livingstone not bringing students back until after the holidays

Education

‘Just because’: Partners in Learning surprises staff with $15,000 in bonuses, turkeys

Local

Few applications received for state’s child care, remote learning assistance grant

Local

Girls Scouts pack meals for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Education

RCCC offering solutions for students wanting to jumpstart their college education

Education

PetSmart donation to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Crime

Salisbury Police ready to roll out regional crime center before end of the year

Education

Shoutouts: North Hills Christian School announces homecoming king and queen

Local

‘An icon of China Grove:’ Former China Grove Elementary students remember custodian Carl Wilkerson

College

Catawba basketball: The struggle to play the games

News

What are Salisbury, Rowan County leaders thankful for in 2020?

Christmas Happiness

Faith American Legion Auxiliary gives to Christmas Happiness Fund to honor vets

Local

‘Tis the Season Spectacular Christmas parade provides entertainment, holiday spirit

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths, total of 131 reported in Rowan

BREAKING NEWS

Operations suspended, inmates transferred from Piedmont Correctional’s minimum security facility

Crime

Man charged with failing to register as sex offender

Crime

Police say DNA evidence ties Salisbury man to bank robbery attempt

News

Catawba College researchers say invasive beetle will kill significant portion of ecological preserve’s ash trees