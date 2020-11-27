November 28, 2020

  • 66°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Debbie Barnhardt showing Linda Hunter some pieces on Friday.

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

By Staff Report

Published 8:25 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

By Ben Stansell and Carl Blankenship

news@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — As businesses and customers prepared for one of the biggest weekends of the holiday shopping season, Downtown Salisbury Inc. Director Latoya Price said the weekend would be bustling for local stores.

“I think it’s going to be a busy day and a busy evening, even though we do have COVID,” Price said about Black Friday. “From a safety standpoint, all of our shops have put safety measures in place so they only allow a certain number of people and are requesting people to wear a mask. I think it’s going to be a good day.”

Oxford + Lee store manager Hayley Morgan anticipated a busy Black Friday and said that she believes people will be “shopping small more” this Holiday season.

Barnhardt Jewelers had about 50 people in line by 8 a.m. on Friday, Josh Barnhardt said. Until about 10 a.m., the shop’s new location was packed; people kept coming through the day, too. The new store opened on Monday and has 1,500 feet of floorspace compared to the old Spencer location’s 600 feet. Barnhardt said the extra space helped the store keep people social distanced and check out more people at once. A box of masks was at the door.

Going into Friday, Barnhardt was concerned the turnout would be light, but it surpassed expectations

“We didn’t plan to move during a global pandemic,” Barnhardt said. “But honestly our business has done better than we would have expected this first week.”

Linda Hunter said she was not doing much shopping on Friday but she wanted to visit the new location.

“I love the new shop,” Hunter said. “I liked it in Spencer because it was close, but this is fine.”

Hunter said she usually does some shopping on Black Friday, though she wanted to avoid crowds this year because of COVID-19.

“I just hope that everybody stays safe during this season,” Hunter said.

Price said that, while she didn’t expect as many people to shop on Black Friday and during the weekend overall this year as compared to 2019, she expected store owners to receive a bump in activity. A poll conducted by High Point University echoed Price’s prediction that there would likely be fewer North Carolinians shopping on Black Friday this year. 

The poll found that 31% of residents in the Tar Heel state planned to shop the day after Thanksgiving. That number was down from the 2019 poll by the same group, when 38% of people said they were planning to shop on Black Friday. Just over half of people polled this year say they will not be shopping on Black Friday this year and 15% of people were unsure.

The same poll found that only 13% of North Carolinians plan to do most of their shopping at brick-and-mortar stores. Meanwhile, 44% plan to do most of their shopping online and an additional 30% of respondents say they will do both equally.

Fewer people willing to shop on Black Friday could be an indication of lingering fears over risks associated with COVID-19. Almost two out of five (39%) people who responded to the poll said their views of COVID-19 affected their holiday shopping this year a lot. About one-third (35%) say that COVID-19 has affected their views a little bit, and only 21% say not at all.

The coronavirus pandemic could also cause people to spend less on holiday shopping. The poll found that the same proportion of North Carolinians say they will spend less (38%) or about the same amount of money (39%) on the holidays this year compared to last year.

“Most of the North Carolinians we surveyed will spend the same or less than last year on the holidays,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct professor, said in a news release. “And a majority of poll respondents told us that COVID-19 has affected their holiday shopping this year in some regard.”

The National Retail Federation predicts a rosier picture of holiday shopping and expects holiday sales will grow between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.

The NRP expects most of that growth to come from online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase between 20 and 30% to between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion, up from $168.7 billion last year.

That prediction bodes well for Cyber Monday, when retailers offer deals to online shoppers.

Price said that she expects Rowan Countians to support local businesses, whether it’s in-person or online.

“Even though it’s going to look a little different this year, the support of the community is very integral and important at this time and is an opportunity for the community, people outside of our community, to reinvest in our downtown,” Price said.

Downtown Salisbury Inc. created a 2020 Downtown Holiday Guide as a resource for people who are interested in shopping and eating downtown during the festive season.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues

Business

We want to hear from readers: How are you planning to do your holiday shopping?

Local

‘Whoever we feed is a blessing:’ Providence Baptist Church distributes free meals on Thanksgiving

Local

Spencer to receive $750,000 CDBG grant for home repair

Elections

For Rowan, 2020 general election turnout statistics mostly mirror 2016

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 26

Coronavirus

County sets record for most COVID-19 positives reported in one day

News

From poult to Thanksgiving centerpiece, Evans Family Farm knows how to raise turkeys

Education

Catawba, Livingstone not bringing students back until after the holidays

Education

‘Just because’: Partners in Learning surprises staff with $15,000 in bonuses, turkeys

Local

Few applications received for state’s child care, remote learning assistance grant

Local

Girls Scouts pack meals for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Education

RCCC offering solutions for students wanting to jumpstart their college education

Education

PetSmart donation to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Crime

Salisbury Police ready to roll out regional crime center before end of the year

Education

Shoutouts: North Hills Christian School announces homecoming king and queen

Local

‘An icon of China Grove:’ Former China Grove Elementary students remember custodian Carl Wilkerson

College

Catawba basketball: The struggle to play the games