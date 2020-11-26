November 26, 2020

Photo submitted - EMKS students holding the stuffed animals.

PetSmart donation to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 26, 2020

First grade teacher Sally Hinson believes in the leadership, promise and vision of Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School.  She communicated to PetSmart of Kannapolis positive ways of how the charter school is serving the students in a blended environment, virtually and on-site.

PetSmart of Kannapolis donated stuffed animals such as dogs, cats, llamas and dragons to all grades at the school, where not only do the deserving students receive quality education, but also love from the board of directors, principal, staff and teachers, as well as the community in Rowan County and surrounding counties.

Hinson’s class comes face-to-face on Tuesday and Wednesdays.  Some of the younger siblings come for face-to-face learning on Thursdays and Fridays with their older siblings.  Bringing siblings to campus on the same days helps parents with their schedules.

This is Hinson’s first year with the school.  She lives in Kannapolis.

