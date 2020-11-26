Letter: Focus on roadside litter instead

Waterway litter is minuscule as compared with trash on our highways.

I applaud Mr Hanna and Catawba College for efforts described in an article published Sunday (“This Oscar really gathers garbage”). However the real problem continues to be mind numb selfish people who think littering our roads is just fine. I never have quite understood why the Post continues to elevate water litter problem above road litter in feature articles.

We need to readjust priorities. If you see anyone littering report them online: Swat-A-Litterbug.com.

— Dick Richards

Salisbury